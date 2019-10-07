Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Food

Slow-braised fresh lima beans are ready when you are

466213_FO_0919_saturday_cooks_MRT_027.JPG
A simple dish of fresh Christmas lima beans slow-braised with aromatics and prosciutto makes for an easy weekend project. Prop styling by Nidia Cueva.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Oct. 7, 2019
11:54 AM
As a pantry staple, you can’t beat dried beans. They’re cheap, store well for a long time, and are filling and hearty. But the thing is, I just don’t have the patience for them. I often get the hankering for beans as soon as I’m hungry, and well, there’s no time for that critical step of soaking them overnight.

That’s why I often used canned beans for my weeknight cooking. But when fresh beans are in season in late summer and early autumn, I relish the time-intensive task of plucking them from the shells then baking them in a slow oven until tender.

466213_FO_0919_saturday_cooks_MRT_009.JPG
Raw Christmas lima beans have a tie-dye-like purple coloring that’s beautiful but ultimately fades when cooked. Prop styling by Nidia Cueva.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Because I can be bothered to tediously open bean pods but can’t entertain tending a pot on the stove for hours, my preferred bean-cooking method is to chuck them in a baking dish with water and aromatics and let the oven do its thing. The usual suspects are present: onion, carrot and celery, along with whatever fresh, hardy herbs I have hanging out in the fridge. But then I toss in a few strips of prosciutto (Have a couple errant slices of bacon? Use those) to add their characteristic smoky, salty umami flavor. A dried chile de árbol spikes the low drum of the other aromatics.

A couple hours in the oven — half the time covered in foil, the other half open to the reducing, crisping powers of the oven heat — renders the beans on the bottom tender and those on top crunchy. The cooking liquid is concentrated and flavorful, the perfect elixir to soak up with bread. It’s a simple pot of beans, minus the pot, but that allows you all the smug satisfaction of being the type of person who plans ahead for a great meal.

466213_FO_0919_saturday_cooks_MRT_036.JPG
Cooked fresh lima beans, swimming in flavorful prosciutto-and-herb broth, perfect for sopping up with toasted bread. Prop styling by Nidia Cueva.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Baked Fresh Lima Beans with Prosciutto and Chile

2 hours 15 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

The aromatics used here should be what you have around and their presence a casual one. If you have leftover chopped onions or carrots, use those in place of the whole pieces. If you have a fresh chile and no dried ones, use that. Similarly, I often buy the “poultry” packets of fresh herbs, which contain both rosemary and sage, and thyme, so that I can use them all without having to buy large amounts of either.

  • 1 pound 6 ounces shelled fresh lima beans (about 4 ½ cups)
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 sage leaf
  • 1 small sprig rosemary
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 dried chile de árbol
  • 6 peeled garlic cloves
  • 4 strips prosciutto, torn into bite-size pieces
  • ¼ medium yellow onion, halved lengthwise
  • ½ small carrot, halved lengthwise
  • ½ small celery stalk, halved lengthwise, plus chopped celery leaves, for serving.
  • Toasted bread, for serving

1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Spread the beans in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and add the olive oil, salt, sage, rosemary, bay leaf, chile, garlic, prosciutto, onion, carrot and celery. Pour in 4 cups water. Cover the dish with foil and bake for 1 hour. Uncover the dish and continue baking until the beans are tender and the cooking liquid is slightly reduced, 1 hour more.

3. Remove the dish from the oven, and let the beans cool for 5 minutes. Spoon into bowls, drizzle with more olive oil if you like and sprinkle with celery leaves. Serve with bread for soaking up all the bean liquid.

Ben Mims
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, and Buzzfeed/Tasty. Born and raised in Mississippi, he spends his weekends stocking his freezer with biscuits and making fruit jam.
