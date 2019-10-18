8 great Thai recipes to try at home

In the first episode of his new show “Off Menu,” our food columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson gave us a behind-the-scenes look at Jitlada, one of L.A.’s most beloved Thai restaurants. You can get a taste of this institution at home with chef and owner Jazz Singsanong’s recipe for nam prik goong, a funky, spicy shrimp paste condiment for dipping raw vegetables.

The perfect drink to go with that snack? Thai iced tea, obviously. Singsanong gave us her formula years ago and it’s as good now as it was then.

Careful pouring keeps the milk and tea separated in Jitlada’s Thai tea. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Other restaurants have shared their dishes over the years, including this unique coconut clam curry.

Turmeric and coconut curry with clams and sea beans, a creation of chef Louis Tikaram, from E.P. & L.P. (Christina House / For The Times)

If you’re craving noodles you can whip up this hot stir-fry with pork and basil or this bowl of vegetables and soup noodles swimming in red curry broth. Just as soupy and comforting is this Thai version of congee with pork meatballs and a duo of fried garlic oil and chile oil.

Rice noodles in a red curry broth. (Leslie Grow / For The Times)

You’ll want something refreshing to balance all those steaming dishes. None is brighter than this pomelo salad. Loaded with shrimp and chicken, it’s filling enough to be a main meal.

Choose ripe mangoes for the sweetest sticky rice dessert. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

For dessert, classic sticky rice with mangoes always wins. Rich with coconut milk and sweet with silky mango, it’s the ideal way to end any Thai meal.