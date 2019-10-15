Jitlada’s chef shares her family recipe for nam prik goong

Funky, salty and shrimpy, this dipping sauce comes from Jazz Singsanong of Jitlada restaurant. It’s meant for serving with cool, raw vegetables but works as a condiment for noodles, rice or other Thai dishes too. She made a batch for columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson in the first episode of the Times video series “Off Menu,” The recipe, as Singsanong makes it, turns out a pretty fiery dip; use fewer chiles for a milder option. You can find shrimp paste, Thai chiles and palm sugar at southeast Asian markets like LAX-C.

Nam Prik Goong

Makes about 1 cup

Ingredients

6 ounces shrimp paste

½ cup cooked shrimp, chopped

8 garlic cloves, peeled

¼ cup Thai chiles, stemmed

¼ cup softened palm sugar or packed brown sugar

¼ to ½ cup fresh lemon juice

Crudites, for serving

Instructions

