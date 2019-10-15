Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Food

Jitlada’s chef shares her family recipe for nam prik goong

Nam Prik Goong
Lettuce leaves, bitter melon, cucumber and green beans are nice for dipping.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Oct. 15, 2019
3 AM
Share

Funky, salty and shrimpy, this dipping sauce comes from Jazz Singsanong of Jitlada restaurant. It’s meant for serving with cool, raw vegetables but works as a condiment for noodles, rice or other Thai dishes too. She made a batch for columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson in the first episode of the Times video series “Off Menu,” The recipe, as Singsanong makes it, turns out a pretty fiery dip; use fewer chiles for a milder option. You can find shrimp paste, Thai chiles and palm sugar at southeast Asian markets like LAX-C.

Food
Welcome to Off Menu: a new show about food and the people who feed us
la-fo-off-menu-lucas-kwan-peterson.jpg
Food
Welcome to Off Menu: a new show about food and the people who feed us
Welcome to Off Menu, a new food show from the L.A. Times created and hosted by food columnist Lucas Kwan peterson.
More Coverage
Off Menu with Lucas Kwan Peterson
Off Menu: An education in Thai food with Jitlada’s Jazz Singsanong

Nam Prik Goong

Makes about 1 cup

Ingredients
6 ounces shrimp paste
½ cup cooked shrimp, chopped
8 garlic cloves, peeled

Advertisement

¼ cup Thai chiles, stemmed
¼ cup softened palm sugar or packed brown sugar
¼ to ½ cup fresh lemon juice
Crudites, for serving

Instructions

  1. Heat a grill or grill pan to medium-low heat. Wrap the shrimp paste in a double layer of foil and enclose the packet. Grill the foil packet for 2 minutes; the paste should be very fragrant. Let cool, then unwrap.
  2. While the shrimp paste cools, pound the shrimp, garlic and chiles in a mortar with a pestle until smashed into tiny bits. Or you can pulse the ingredients in a food processor. Add the palm sugar and shrimp paste and continue pounding or pulsing to form a coarse purée. Add ¼ cup lemon juice and stir or pulse until incorporated. Taste and add up to ¼ cup more lemon juice to taste.
  3. Transfer to a serving dish and serve with crudites.
FoodCooking
Newsletter
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter
Genevieve Ko
Follow Us
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She has written over a dozen cookbooks with notable chefs and is the author of “Better Baking.” Ko graduated from Yale University and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets, including NYT Cooking. She was born and raised in Monterey Park on dim sum, onigiri and chimichangas.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement