Here’s your chance to try ji dan gao, the popular Taiwanese egg cakes

Openings

Ji dan ghost

Hemera’s Bench will debut Nov. 1 at Copa Vida in Pasadena, followed by appearances at the La Cañada Flintridge Farmers Market on Saturday and the Arcadia Farmers Market on Sunday. The pop-up stand specializes in Taiwanese ji dan gao, small egg-based cakes popular as street food, topped with seasonal sauces such as pumpkin caramel and apple cider.

70 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, instagram.com/hemerasbench

Children of the corndog

Advertisement

Myungrang Hot Dogs has a new location on Sawtelle Boulevard. The Korean chain specializes in corn dogs filled with ingredients such as squid ink, rice cake and potato.

2130 Sawtelle Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 293-0146, myungranghotdogus.com

Body of roof

Pilot’s warm pita gyro includes lamb with tomato jam, charred red onion and cucumber yogurt. (Eric Medkser)

Pilot opens Oct. 29 on the roof of the Hoxton in downtown Los Angeles. The Mediterranean menu includes wood-grilled arctic char with a Calabrian chile caper sauce, mussel and squid ink mafaldi with smoked tomato chervil, and a lamb gyro with tomato jam and cucumber yogurt that you can only order at its standalone cocktail bar.

Advertisement

1060 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (213) 725-5858, pilotdtla.com

Braising Cain

Yang’s Braised Chicken Rice has new locations open in Rowland Heights and San Gabriel. The import from Ji Nan, China, has a one-item menu and more than 6,000 locations worldwide.

1355 Nogales St., Rowland Heights, (626) 839-8855; 140 W. Valley Blvd., San Gabriel, ymyusa.com

Spooky-yaki in Arcadia

Mo-Mo Paradise opens Oct. 28 in Arcadia. This is the third L.A.-area location of the Japanese sukiyaki and shabu shabu chain.

56 E. Duarte Road, Arcadia, (626) 898-4500, facebook.com/momoparadisearcadia/

Claw and order

Advertisement

The Hangry Crab is now open at Plaza Car Wash in North Hollywood. The Cajun-inspired stand sells smoked crab legs, smoked shrimp, ribs and sandwiches, with adjustable spice levels.

6462 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Los Angeles, (818) 850-9050, instagram.com/hangrycrabla

Mary Boo Milliken and Boo-san Feniger return

The burnt ends wrap at Border BBQ. (Peter Harasty)

Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger have opened two fast-casual counters at the new 2nd & PCH development in Long Beach. Border BBQ sells smoked meats in wraps, bowls and salads, while Pacha Mamas serves skewered meats and ceviche. The chefs will soon add a third stall at the development, Twist, which will focus on churros and chocolate.

East 2nd Street and Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, 2ndandpch.com

Art condition

ArtBarLA is now open in Mar Vista. The bar houses an art gallery and offers nightly live performances (there’s “Zombie Disco Riot” on Oct. 31), along with a menu of California and German beers.

12017 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 881-9312, artbarla.com

Advertisement

Handbook for the recently Tunis’d

Barsha is open in Hermosa Beach from the owners of Barsha Wines & Spirits. A Tunisian-influenced menu includes braised lamb cheeks with polenta and tobacco shallot, chicken mosli, grilled prawns with caramelized lime and horia, and rose trifle.

1141 Aviation Blvd., Hermosa Beach, (424) 452-6266, barshalife.com

The birds

A delivery business named Los Pollos Hermanos is now up and running through UberEats. Named after the fictional restaurant on “Breaking Bad,” the menu includes hot chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders, plus “Slaw Goodman” coleslaw and doughnuts with blue frosting.

ubereats.com/en-US/los-angeles/food-delivery/los-pollos-hermanos-west-la/9nRQoR4kRciPBnJAZG_zeg

Little shop of boba

Tiger Sugar is now open in Rowland Heights. This is the first California location of the Taiwanese milk tea shop, famous for a signature combination of tapioca boba pearls and milk with brown sugar.

18330 Colima Road, Rowland Heights, facebook.com/tigersugarsocal

The silence of the tortas

Diva’s Tacos is open in North Hollywood. The colorful trailer sells tacos, tortas and quesadillas with meats including cabeza, tripas, pastor, buche and lengua.

12500 Oxnard St., North Hollywood, (747) 210-2282, instagram.com/noho_divastacos

The wicked kitch of the west

Colorado Kitchen recently opened from Patina Restaurant Group at Colorado Center in Santa Monica. The menu includes cheeseburgers, turkey pastrami sandwiches, breakfast burritos, pizza and milkshakes.

2501 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica, (424) 330-3150, patinagroup.com/colorado-kitchen

Crab people

Oh My Crab is open in Koreatown. The restaurant offers bagged Cajun seafood boils with ingredients such as lobster, baby octopus and snow crab, as well as po’ boys, jambalaya and baskets of fried shellfish.

3000 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, (213) 263-9837, instagram.com/ohmycrabinc

Dearly l’apparted

L’Appart is open in downtown L.A. A French-influenced menu includes naan-wrapped beef bourguignon, grilled salmon with Mexican pesto, duck leg confit and linguine with Sichuan pepper.

130 E. 6th St., Los Angeles, (213) 628-3158, air-food.com/home

8 heads in a duffel baguette

Bánh Mì Bà Nám is open on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. The menu includes Vietnamese baguette sandwiches with Chinese sausage and egg, char siu, bacon with pork roll and pate, and five-spice chicken.

1425 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, instagram.com/banhmibanam

Extras

A Moroccan-style cannabis lounge named Aeon Botanika is coming to West Hollywood in 2020. Chef and restaurateur Fred Eric of Fred 62 will serve as culinary director of an included cafe.

8448 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, aeonbotanika.com

On Oct. 31, costumed guests will each be given one complimentary pumpkin spice doughnut at Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken in Santa Monica.

2309 Main St., Santa Monica, (424) 280-4414, astrodoughnuts.com