One of the country’s most acclaimed pizzerias is coming to Los Angeles

Chris Bianco will open his first outside-of-Phoenix location of Pizzeria Bianco in the now-closed Tartine Bianco in the Manufactory at the Row DTLA.

It’s a significant turnabout for Bianco, who was adamant about not making pizza in the Tartine Bianco space when he opened it in February with Chad Robertson and Elisabeth Prueitt. Instead, it served a focaccia-like flatbread.

Pizza lovers from all over the world pilgrimage to sample the leopard-spotted pies at the original Pizzeria Bianco, which opened in downtown Phoenix in 1987; in “The Mozza Cookbook,” Nancy Silverton called Bianco’s pizza a “life-altering experience.”

Bianco said he didn’t have an opening date yet, and was still working on the menu.

“Tartine has exciting future plans opening small, focused examples of Tartine closer to their original template,” Bianco said on Monday. “And that created an opportunity for me to take over Tartine Bianco and create Pizzeria Bianco with absolute clarity.”

The pizzeria will be part of the 40,000-square-foot Manufactory restaurant and retail complex, which includes a market, ice cream and coffee window, the restaurant Alameda Supper Club and a bakery.

757 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, rowdtla.com/collective/the-manufactory