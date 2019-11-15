Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Food

This simple spice blend smells just like Thanksgiving, with or without turkey

Poultry seasoning
Poultry seasoning, a dried herb blend, makes bread stuffing smell meaty even when it’s vegan.
(Evan Sung / For The Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Nov. 15, 2019
7 AM
From-scratch poultry seasoning gives poultry-less dishes a distinct Thanksgiving taste with almost no effort.

Poultry Seasoning

Total time: 5 minutes | Makes scant 3 tablespoons

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons dried sage
  • 2 teaspoons dried rosemary
  • 2 teaspoons dried savory or thyme
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano or marjoram
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Instructions
Pulse the sage, rosemary, savory, oreganoand peppercorns in a spice grinder until coarsely ground. If you don’t have a spice grinder, substitute 3/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper for the whole peppercorns and rub the dried herbs between your fingers to crush them. Stir in the nutmeg until well-mixed.

Make ahead: The seasoning will keep in an airtight container for up to one month.

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
