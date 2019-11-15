This simple spice blend smells just like Thanksgiving, with or without turkey

From-scratch poultry seasoning gives poultry-less dishes a distinct Thanksgiving taste with almost no effort.
Here are the reasons why you should try a vegan Thanksgiving menu of classic dishes like sweet potato casserole and bread stuffing and tips that make it easy to pull off.
Poultry Seasoning
Total time: 5 minutes | Makes scant 3 tablespoons
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons dried sage
- 2 teaspoons dried rosemary
- 2 teaspoons dried savory or thyme
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano or marjoram
- 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
Instructions
Pulse the sage, rosemary, savory, oreganoand peppercorns in a spice grinder until coarsely ground. If you don’t have a spice grinder, substitute 3/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper for the whole peppercorns and rub the dried herbs between your fingers to crush them. Stir in the nutmeg until well-mixed.
Make ahead: The seasoning will keep in an airtight container for up to one month.