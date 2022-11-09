Advertisement
The easiest Thanksgiving turkey bastes itself

By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

The perfect Thanksgiving turkey is one that is simple to prepare — prepped the day before you need it — and tastes great with no basting. This method stuffs seasoned butter under the skin of the turkey so the butter bastes the turkey meat while it roasts (this also helps get salt into the meat to effectively “brine” it from the inside). At the same time, it crisps up the skin on top beautifully.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 1, 2022: Turkey prepared by cooking columnist Ben Mims on November 1, 2022 in the LA Times test kitchen. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Perfect Thanksgiving roast turkey

6 hours, largely unattended, plus 1 day
Serves 12
