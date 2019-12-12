Cook a big dinner party in under 4 hours? You’ve got this.

Use this shopping list and meal planner to make it extra easy to pull together this holiday party menu effortlessly.

Shopping list

Here are all the ingredients you need for this menu. You probably already have some of the staples and you’ll end up with leftovers if you buy Costco-sized basics, but you’ll use them up by the end of the holiday season.

Ingredients

Costco or other big-box store



1 whole skinless side of salmon (4 pounds)

1 whole peeled (trimmed) beef tenderloin (5 pounds)

1 box (1 pound) mixed salad greens

1 bag celery stalks

1 bag trimmed French beans

1 bag avocados

1 bag limes

1 bag citrus, such as oranges, grapefruit or clementines

1 container Fuyu persimmons

1 package pomegranate seeds

1 jar kimchi

1 container honey

1 bottle grape seed or other neutral-flavored vegetable oil

1 bottle extra-virgin olive oil

1 jar mayonnaise

1 jar Dijon mustard

1 box Diamond kosher salt

1 bag Pretzel Thins or other chips or crackers

1 bag walnuts

1 bag granulated sugar

1 bag all-purpose flour

1 bag chocolate chips

1 box unsalted butter

1 carton large eggs

1 box (21 ounces) peppermint bark

Grocery store



1 jar ancho or chipotle chile powder

1 jar black pepper

1 bottle white wine vinegar or distilled white vinegar

1 container roasted white sesame seeds

1 container white miso

2 jalapeños

1 bunch cilantro

1 head garlic

1 container baking powder

Meal planner

Once you’ve got all your ingredients, you can get this whole menu ready in less than four hours by tag-teaming dish prep. Just follow this plan.

4 hours out:



Heat the oven to 275 degrees, prep the walnuts and get them in the oven.

Make the miso vinaigrette for the French beans and the mayonnaise sauce for the salmon.

Core, peel and halve the persimmons.

Chop the kimchi.

Slice the celery and prep the citrus for the salad.

3 hours out:



Take out the walnuts and raise the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Bake the brownie batter.

Stir the walnuts until cool.

Slice a jalapeño for the beans and mince one for the avocado smash.

Finely chop the cilantro.

Arrange the peppermint bark over the just-baked brownies in a single layer.

2 hours out:



Take the beef out of the fridge, rinse, pat dry and salt.

Heat the grill.

Toss the persimmons with oil and salt.

Make the chile-garlic oil for the beef and brush all over.

Put the persimmons on the hot side of the grill and the beef on the cool side.

Boil the French beans and toss with its dressing.

1 hour out:

