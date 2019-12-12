A beef tenderloin remains the ultimate holiday party centerpiece. To complement its mild flavor and buttery texture, a punchy condiment of grilled persimmons and kimchi adds a fruity heat. And to achieve the ideal juicy medium-rare, the meat starts on the cool side of the grill to come up to temperature, then gets seared on the hot side. Brushing the lean tenderloin with a garlicky ancho chile oil throughout the process enriches the meat while helping it brown beautifully.

Beef tenderloin is expensive, but less so at Costco and much less so if you buy it unpeeled and trim it yourself. The “peeled extreme” option is nearly $10 more per pound, but requires no prep beyond tying. If you buy the “whole” tenderloin, you need to cut off the chain meat and excess fat and gristle and slice off the silver skin. It takes time and results in bits you can’t eat, but also gives you a tasty strip of meat that’s good for stir-frying.

Grilled Whole Beef Tenderloin with Smoky Persimmon Kimchi

1 hour. Serves 12.

Ingredients



1 peeled and trimmed beef tenderloin (5 pounds)

Kosher salt

2 teaspoons ancho chile powder

2 garlic cloves, smashed

½ cup plus 2 teaspoons grape seed or other neutral oil

6 Fuyu persimmons, stemmed, peeled and halved

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 cups kimchi with juices, room temperature

Instructions

