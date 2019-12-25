Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Food

Top 10 dessert and sweet drink recipes from L.A.’s best restaurants

Shortbread cookies
Powdered sugar coats these spiced shortbread cookies.
(Leslie Grow)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Dec. 25, 2019
7 AM
Both Bill Addison and Patricia I. Escárcega, our restaurant critics, care about sweets. As they should. As we all should.

We should care about cookies. Like these great espresso macadamia nut cookies from Hans Röckenwagner and Josiah Citrin of Dear John’s and these shortbread with cardamom and mahleb from Jessica Koslow’s Sqirl. Just as easy to make is this hazelnut brown butter cake from Suzanne Goin’s Lucques.

Rustic Canyon’s honeycomb ice cream
Honeycomb adds a deep sweetness to ice cream.
(Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)

For more ambitious dessert-makers, we have from-scratch ice cream: a honeycomb version from Jeremy Fox and a licorice ice cream recipe from Genevieve Gergis of Bestia.

Panforte
Panforte is a heady mix of fruits, nuts and fragrant spices.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Those excited to experiment with yeasted sweets should start with Margarita Manzke’s hot cross buns. And if you want to try your hand at confections, go for this panforte from Tartine’s Chad Robertson and Liz Prueitt.

Some desserts can double as drinks. Case in point: horchata. The almond horchata from Gilberto Cetina of Chichén Itzá/Holbox gets extra sweetness from brown sugar, while the coconut mixed into the horchata at Sonoratown makes it extra creamy.

Atole, a masa milk and burnt strawberries drink
A little cup of atole is an ideal way to end a meal.
(Christina House / For The Times)

For the ultimate drink-as-dessert, make the atole from Carlos Salgado of Taco Maria. Thick with maize and sweet with charred strawberries, it’s the perfect way to end a meal.

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
