Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Food

5 best hangover cures for New Year’s Day

Runny eggs will cure what ails you.
Runny eggs will cure what ails you.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Jan. 1, 2020
6 AM
Share

The morning after New Year’s Eve isn’t the time to lean into your dietary resolutions, it’s the time to salve the self-inflected wounds from the night before. To that end:

Potato tacos
Top with cheese and chiles for extra flavor.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

For carb-on-carb goodness, you can’t do better than tacos stuffed with potatoes.

Egg and cheese skillet pancake
Serve this pancake straight out of the skillet.
(Dylan + Jeni / For The Times)

Eggs + savory pancake + syrup = healing

Shakshuka
Serve this shakshuka with warm pita or naan.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Make some runny eggs to sop up with lots of bread — naan or pita in this case — in this spicy shakshuka-palak paneer hybrid.

Grilled cheese
Eat this grilled cheese hot out of the pan.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Maybe you’ve slept through the morning and are ready for lunch? Try this grilled cheese stuffed with corn.

Carbonara
You need only five ingredients for this easy carbonara.
(Leslie Grow / For the Times)

Has lunch passed you by? Is it already time for dinner? Then it’s carbonara time. Easy, rich, eat it and melt back into the couch. You’re gonna be OK tomorrow.

FoodCooking
Newsletter
Get our food critics’ free weekly dining newsletter
Genevieve Ko
Follow Us
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement