5 best hangover cures for New Year’s Day

The morning after New Year’s Eve isn’t the time to lean into your dietary resolutions, it’s the time to salve the self-inflected wounds from the night before. To that end:
For carb-on-carb goodness, you can’t do better than tacos stuffed with potatoes.
Eggs + savory pancake + syrup = healing
Advertisement
Make some runny eggs to sop up with lots of bread — naan or pita in this case — in this spicy shakshuka-palak paneer hybrid.
Maybe you’ve slept through the morning and are ready for lunch? Try this grilled cheese stuffed with corn.
Has lunch passed you by? Is it already time for dinner? Then it’s carbonara time. Easy, rich, eat it and melt back into the couch. You’re gonna be OK tomorrow.