Red miso adds plenty of umami to cut the sweetness of ketchup and honey in this barbecue sauce, a foil to the rich side of salmon. Make the sauce up to 5 days in advance and refrigerate until ready to use.

Slow-Roasted Salmon with Miso Barbecue Sauce

45 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

1 skinless side of salmon (2 to 2 1/2 pounds)

Olive oil

Kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more

1/4 cup red miso

1/2 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoons Asian chile-garlic sauce

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1. Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Place the salmon in a shallow baking dish that fits it with at least 1 inch around all sides. Rub the fillet on the top and bottom with some olive oil then season with salt and some pepper.

2. Place the miso in a medium bowl and stir in a dollop of ketchup to loosen it and prevent lumps. Stir in another couple spoonfuls, then stir in the remaining ketchup. Add 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, the honey, vinegar, chile-garlic sauce, onion powder and garlic powder, and stir until smooth. Spread the sauce evenly over the salmon.

3. Bake until the salmon is opaque on the outside and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the fillet reads 120 degrees for medium doneness, 30 to 45 minutes depending on the thickness of the fillet (if you want your salmon just cooked through, take it to 130 degrees).

4. Remove the pan from the oven and let the salmon rest for 5 minutes. Serve family-style, straight from the baking dish with the side of your choice.