Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Food

We don’t know the secret spice mix behind Hotville Chicken, but we know how to get it

Hotville Chicken’s Kim Prince prepares a catering order of her fried
Hotville Chicken’s Kim Prince now sells her secret spice mix.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
March 10, 2020
5 AM
Share

Kim Prince of Hotville Chicken learned the secrets to Nashville hot chicken at its origins: her family’s restaurant, Prince’s Hot Chicken. Prince said, “When it comes to the true Nashville hot chicken process, the path to perfection is all about timing. I learned to know when it’s ready by smelling it and seeing when it’s beautiful and golden.”

Until we achieve Prince’s expert status, we can at least get the same flavor at home: Hotville Chicken now sells its Sweet Heat Seasoning in its restaurant and online, along with its Cayenne Hot Sauce.

Buy both to capture Hotville Chicken’s heat.
Buy both to capture Hotville Chicken’s heat.
(Hotville Chicken)

Food
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Genevieve Ko
Follow Us
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement