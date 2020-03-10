Kim Prince of Hotville Chicken learned the secrets to Nashville hot chicken at its origins: her family’s restaurant, Prince’s Hot Chicken. Prince said, “When it comes to the true Nashville hot chicken process, the path to perfection is all about timing. I learned to know when it’s ready by smelling it and seeing when it’s beautiful and golden.”

Until we achieve Prince’s expert status, we can at least get the same flavor at home: Hotville Chicken now sells its Sweet Heat Seasoning in its restaurant and online, along with its Cayenne Hot Sauce.