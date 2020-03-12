Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Food

Coronavirus: Weekly food market Smorgasburg L.A. will go on hiatus through March

Row DTLA
Dmitriy Gavryushkin poses for a photo at Smorgasburg at the Row DTLA. The outdoor food event takes place most Sundays. 
(Ana Venegas / For The Times)
By Garrett SnyderStaff Writer 
March 12, 2020
1:43 PM
Share

The outdoor food festival Smorgasburg L.A., which draws thousands of attendees to the ROW DTLA complex each Sunday, will be put on a hiatus “at least through the end of March,” according to the event’s organizers.

The announcement came in light of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press conference late Wednesday, in which he urged California residents to consider the cancellation of public gatherings of 250 or more people due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Smorgasburg hiatus will also apply to the company’s indoor and outdoor markets in New York and Brooklyn.

Food
The James Beard Awards have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns
James Beard medal
Food
The James Beard Awards have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns
The James Beard Awards, which honors chefs and restaurants across the country, have been postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Thursday.
Advertisement

“We remain hopeful that during this dormant period the health situation will come under some level of control,” L.A. market manager Zach Brooks said in a statement. “And that if (and when!) we are able to return, people will feel comfortable returning to Smorgasburg to gather with our community as we begin to find the new normal.”

Brooks called the move “not an easy decision, as hundreds of small businesses rely heavily on our markets to survive.”

“We join with the many others nationwide in making the difficult but clearly correct choice to follow the recommended guidelines as a way of mitigating the spread of the virus,” he said. “We will make a determination in the coming days and weeks about a reopening date based on guidance from health officials and our elected representatives.”

“We look forward to seeing you on the other side,” the statement concluded.

Food
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Garrett Snyder
Follow Us
Garrett Snyder is a staff writer for the Food section of the Los Angeles Times. He previously edited the food sections of Los Angeles magazine and L.A. Weekly and has co-authored several cookbooks. He is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University and believes in driving long distances for a good sandwich.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement