Staying home: Ready-to-drink cocktails and restaurant cocktail kits to the rescue

Long before Mayor Eric Garcetti shut down all the bars in Los Angeles, Aaron Polsky was thinking about cocktails in a can.

This week, he launched LiveWire, a line of canned cocktails featuring his own recipes and ones from a slew of other local bartenders.

“Part of the reason I started LiveWire was to ensure financial stability for the bartenders involved,” Polsky said. “I’m letting them use their intellectual capital as opposed to their labor capital.”

All the drinks are made with Ventura Spirits, with the first being Polsky’s recipe for the Heartbreaker. The can is wrapped with an illustration that looks like it came from an angsty teenager’s sketchbook, drawn by tattoo artist Henry Lewis. It features the torso of a man in zebra-print skinny jeans with a studded belt and a devil’s head on his jacket. The cocktail inside is a punchy, refreshing banger of oroblanco, grapefruit, jasmine, ginger and kumquat with vodka. He’ll soon follow by releasing another of his recipes called the Golden God, made with apricot, elderflower, green tea, brandy and rye whiskey.

Advertisement

Cans of the Heartbreaker cocktail by bartender Aaron Polsky from LiveWire. (LiveWire Drinks)

Polsky says he started with 8,000 cans. Although it’s impossible to know how the coronavirus outbreak will affect his sales, he was always planning on expanding the business.

Even before the pandemic, data from the Nielsen Co. show that sales of ready-to-drink cocktails surged 40% last year from the year before.

Other drinks in the pipeline: recipes from Joey Bernardo of Harvard & Stone, Sother Teague of Amor y Amargo, Chrstine Wiseman of Broken Shaker, Yael Vengroff of the Spare Room and Chris Amirault of Otium.

Advertisement

“There are people setting up Venmos so you can tip your favorite bartender right now, which is cool, but it’s also just straight altruism,” Polsky said. “At some point everyone is feeling the squeeze and they are going to want something for their money.”

The drinks have a 7.5% ABV and suggested retail is $5.50 per can. They will be available at K&L, Bar Keeper and Scout starting Monday.

BOTTLED

While LiveWire cans are meant to be enjoyed soon after you open them, many bottled cocktails, once opened, can last as long as any average bottle of liquor. Because the drinks are all-in-one, you can feel free to Marie Kondo the rest of your liquor cabinet (but really, why would you do that, especially now?).

Cy Cain and Casey Richwine started their Portland, Ore.-based StraightAway Cocktails in 2018. They originally made batch cocktails at home for friends, but after numerous requests, the two opened a Portland tasting room and began selling bottles of pre-mixed drinks and canned spritzers.

They make mostly classic drinks with an Oregon-inspired twist, like the Oregon Old Fashioned, infused with bitters made from Oregon fir needles and hazelnuts, the official state nut. They also created a take on the Linitk, Last Word, Paper Plane, Martini, Negroni and Cosmopolitan.

“We want to honor the craft while empowering people to have a proper cocktail experience whenever or wherever they may want one,” Cain said.

StraightAway spritzers, from left: Apicco Spritz, Negroni Sprtiz, Fiore Spritz and Last Word Spritz.

(Gregor Halenda)

Advertisement

StraightAway has seen an uptick in online sales due to recent events.

“Right now it’s a small luxury to have during these crazy times,” Cain said of his cocktails. “And it’s a little bit of your normal life back.”

Each of the 750ml bottles is $49.95 and enough for 12 cocktails. StraightAway also sells 250 ml spritzers inspired by the Negroni and the Last Word, all available for delivery on the website and at select retailers.

RESTAURANT COCKTAIL KITS

As of this week, some Los Angeles restaurants have started selling batch cocktails for takeout. Little Dom’s in Silver Lake is offering 16-ounce mason jar cocktails including Moscow Mules and Penicillins for $36; Jar is making $60 Margarita kits (bottle of tequila and housemade margarita mix included); and 101 North Eatery and Bar in Westlake is selling $40 cocktail kits with bottles of liquor and everything else you’ll need to make a drink.