Food

food + art + social distancing = this

Quarantine Kitchen comic by Tim Lahan
January was slow. February was fast. March is too much. 2020 is a lot.
(Tim Lahan / For The Times)
By Peter Meehan
Brian ParkMARTINA IBÁÑEZ-BALDOR
March 26, 2020
12:08 PM
1

Just checking in. How’s everyone doing? It’s been a challenging few weeks for all of us.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted so much of our lives. Here, in this space, we’re most concerned with how this global health crisis has deeply affected our relationship with food and to the hands that feed us.

This is a Food section that likes its art. We reached out to some of our favorite artists to illustrate how they’re thinking about food during these confusing and challenging times. Just as we turn to food for comfort, we can find levity in art.

2
Tales From the Quarantine Kitchen

Illustrator: Tim Lahan

Quarantine Kitchen, a comic by Tim Lahan
(Tim Lahan / For The Times)

Quarantine Kitchen, a comic by Tim Lahan
(Tim Lahan / For The Times)

Quarantine Kitchen, a comic by Tim Lahan
(Tim Lahan / For The Times)

Quarantine Kitchen, a comic by Tim Lahan
(Tim Lahan / For The Times)

Quarantine Kitchen, a comic by Tim Lahan
(Tim Lahan / For The Times)

Quarantine Kitchen, a comic by Tim Lahan
(Tim Lahan / For The Times)

3
What you see is not always what you bake

Illustrator: Lillian Xie

Corona Baking, a comic by Lillian Xie
(Lillian Xie / For The Times)

Corona Baking, a comic by Lillian Xie
(Lillian Xie / For The Times)

Corona Baking, a comic by Lillian Xie
(Lillian Xie / For The Times)

Corona Baking, a comic by Lillian Xie
(Lillian Xie / For The Times)

Corona Baking, a comic by Lillian Xie
(Lillian Xie / For The Times)

4
5 stars for cleanliness, none for ambience

Illustrator: Daniel Sulzberg

Table for 2, a comic by Daniel Sulzberg
(Daniel Sulzber / For The Times)

Table for 2, a comic by Daniel Sulzberg
(Daniel Sulzberg / For The Times)

Table for 2, a comic by Daniel Sulzberg
(Daniel Sulzberg / For The Times)

Table for 2, a comic by Daniel Sulzberg
(Daniel Sulzberg / For The Times)

Table for 2, a comic by Daniel Sulzberg
(Daniel Sulzberg / For The Times)

5
Deliver me from this hellish nightmare, food

Illustrator: Peter Runge

No stress take out, a comic by Peter Runge
(Peter Runge / For The Times)

No stress take out, a comic by Peter Runge
(Peter Runge / For The Times)

No stress take out, a comic by Peter Runge
(Peter Runge / For The Times)

No stress take out, a comic by Peter Runge
(Peter Runge / For The Times)

No stress take out, a comic by Peter Runge
(Peter Runge / For The Times)

6
Fully stalked

Illustrator: Ruth Mora

Shopping 4 the quarantine, a comic by Ruth Mora
(Ruth Mora / For The Times)

Shopping 4 the quarantine, a comic by Ruth Mora
(Ruth Mora / For The Times)

Shopping 4 the quarantine, a comic by Ruth Mora
(Ruth Mora / For The Times)

Shopping 4 the quarantine, a comic by Ruth Mora
(Ruth Mora / For The Times)

Shopping 4 the quarantine, a comic by Ruth Mora
(Ruth Mora / For The Times)

7
Parental advisory, explicit 🌮 content

Illustrator: Felipe Flores

Visiting the folks while on lockdown, a comic by Felipe Flores
(Felipe Flores / For The Times)

Visiting the folks while on lockdown, a comic by Felipe Flores
(Felipe Flores / For The Times)

Visiting the folks while on lockdown, a comic by Felipe Flores
(Felipe Flores / For The Times)

Visiting the folks while on lockdown, a comic by Felipe Flores
(Felipe Flores / For The Times)

Visiting the folks while on lockdown, a comic by Felipe Flores
(Felipe Flores / For The Times)

8
Tag yourselves. I’m an “only the essentials” shopper

Illustrator: Stacy Michelson

la-fo-comics-michelson-1.gif
(Stacy Michelson / For The Times)

la-fo-comics-michelson-2.gif
(Stacy Michelson / For The Times)

la-fo-comics-michelson-3.gif
(Stacy Michelson / For The Times)

la-fo-comics-michelson-4.gif
(Stacy Michelson / For The Times)

la-fo-comics-michelson-5.gif
(Stacy Michelson / For The Times)

FoodCoronavirus PandemicThings to Do
Peter Meehan
Peter Meehan is the editor of the Food section. He previously edited Lucky Peach and wrote for the New York Times.
Brian Park
Brian Park is a digital editor for the Los Angeles Times.
MARTINA IBÁÑEZ-BALDOR