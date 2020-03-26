Just checking in. How’s everyone doing? It’s been a challenging few weeks for all of us.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted so much of our lives. Here, in this space, we’re most concerned with how this global health crisis has deeply affected our relationship with food and to the hands that feed us.

This is a Food section that likes its art. We reached out to some of our favorite artists to illustrate how they’re thinking about food during these confusing and challenging times. Just as we turn to food for comfort, we can find levity in art.