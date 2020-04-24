Restaurants and shops offering weekly flights and virtual tastings

If you’re stuck imbibing at home, why not learn a little something while you drink? The following is a list of places offering virtual classes and tastings. So keep those pajamas on (or not) and indulge in some distance learning.

Redbird

Bar Director Tobin Shea has a new happy hour cocktail kit and virtual happy hour. You can preorder the kit online for pickup, then tune into Redbird’s Instagram account every Friday at 5 p.m. for a live demo. The kits are $45 and include ingredients to make two servings of two cocktails. Redbird co-owner Amy Knoll Fraser and Shea created a happy hour Spotify playlist to provide some tunes while you drink.

114 E. 2nd St., Los Angeles, (213) 788-1191, exploretock.com/redbirdla

Tilda

The Echo Park wine bar and shop hosts a weekly tasting every Sunday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This week, the tasting will feature a beer flight from Eagle Rock Brewery; for $25 you get beers, a bag of chips and the Zoom link. Future tasting kits will feature beer or wine and range in price from $25 to $65. Tilda also plans to launch a wine club that will include access to private virtual tastings.

1507 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 995-6090, toasttab.com/tilda

Tsubaki

Sake school is in session every Sunday on the Tsubaki Instagram account. The restaurant sells kits with mini bottles, cans or deli cups of sake for the virtual tastings. This Sunday, the focus is sake and cheese. The kits are available for preorder and pickup on Saturday or Sunday; the Instagram Live session starts at 5:10 p.m. on Sunday.

1356 Allison Ave., Los Angeles (213) 900-4900, exploretock.com/tsubaki

Vinovore

The Silver Lake wine shop is hosting a weekly “winesplaining” class — like mansplaining but with wine basics — every Sunday through Zoom. The first will include two bottles of wine from Margins Winery and a discussion with Megan Bell of Margins Winery and Zwann Grays of Brooklyn’s Omstead Winery. The wines ($47 for both) are available online for curbside pickup or delivery and come with a Zoom link. Upcoming winesplaining classes will include Emily Towe of J. Brix on May 3, Amy Atwood of Inconnu on May 10 and Tracey Brandt of Donkey & Goat on May 17.

616 N. Hoover, Los Angeles, (323) 522-6713, vino-vore.com

Many California wineries also are shipping wines and offering virtual tastings. Most are featured at discovercaliforniawines.com/events/