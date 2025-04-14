Advertisement
Food

The cookbooks bringing us joy and changing our lives in the kitchen this spring

illustration of windows into different cooks in kitchens surrounded by books
(Tim Peacock / For The Times)

Spring’s parade of cookbooks are bringing a lot of joy into our kitchens. We read, cooked and baked our way through dozens of them, finding respite in some newfound culinary wisdom. Ace L.A. baker Nicole Rucker of Fat + Flour gave us recipes from her new book for London Fog brownies and her signature vegan lemon lavender cookies, using simplified methods that turned her baking world around. Ari Kolender, the chef whose East Hollywood raw bar Found Oyster won us over with pristine seafood and clam shack charm, wrote “How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea” and helped us feel comfortable cooking all kinds of fish and shellfish. And along with chefs and other food lovers, we explored our own lived-in libraries, highlighting the cookbooks that have meant the most to us, the ones we most cherish, each for our own reasons. Here’s what we’re dog-earing right now.

Fat + Flour: The Art of a Simple Bake

Nicole Rucker seated at a table. Before her are flowers, a slice of pie, a coffee and food-themed decorations.

How the founder of Fat + Flour busts the biggest baking myth

In her new cookbook, Nicole Rucker of Fat + Flour shares insights that helped turn her baking world around.

THE RECIPES

LOS ANGELES, CA -- APRIL 1, 2025: Lemon Lavender Cookies from Nicole Rucker's new cookbook "Fat & Flour," at Fat & Flour in Mar Vista, California on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Christine Dzilenski / For The Times)

Fat + Flour's Vegan Lemon Lavender Cookies

1 hour 10 minutes
Makes 12 cookies
LOS ANGELES, CA -- APRIL 1, 2025: London Fog Brownies from Nicole Rucker's new cookbook "Fat & Flour," baked in the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen in El Segundo, California on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Christine Dzilenski / For The Times)

Fat + Flour's London Fog Brownies

About 35 minutes, plus optional cooling time
Makes one 9-by-13-inch tray of brownies
How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea

LOS ANGELES -- MARCH 24, 2025: Ari Kolender in the walk in with a Halibut at Queen Street Raw Bar & Grill on Tuesday, March 24, 2025. (Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)

The chef who wooed L.A. with a million oysters perfects laid-back seafood

Chef Ari Kolender’s L.A. restaurants Found Oyster and Queen St. combine the charm of Charleston and the cult of seafood with chill cross-coastal vibes. His first cookbook is out: “How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea.”

THE RECIPES

The Mackerel Tartare served with Crowes Pasture oysters, cape cod and Mere Point oysters at Queen Street Raw Bar & Grill.

(You Will Love This) Mackerel Tartare With Horseradish and Dill

40 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
LOS ANGELES -- MARCH 24, 2025: The Broiled Scallops with Espelette Butter at Queen Street Raw Bar & Grill on Tuesday, March 24, 2025. (Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)

How to Perfectly Broil Scallops With Espelette Butter

20 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Scallop tostada at Found Oyster in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Found Oyster's Scallop Tostadas with Yuzu-Apple Vinaigrette

20 minutes
Serves 2 to 4
Illustration of fisherman handing out seafood
Voices

Contributor: A simple route to seafood sustainability? Eat way more of these four things

Eating seafood sustainably is simpler than you think. Eat less salmon, tuna and shrimp and more of other kinds of fish and shellfish, for starters.

