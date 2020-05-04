Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Food

9 L.A. chefs and restaurants are named James Beard Award finalists

James Beard medal
The medal given to James Beard Award winners.
(James Beard Foundation)
By Garrett SnyderStaff Writer 
May 4, 2020
2:55 PM
Share

Amid deep uncertainty in the restaurant world, nine Los Angeles restaurants and chefs were named finalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards on Monday.

Sqirl chef Jessica Koslow and Birdie G’s chef Jeremy Fox were named finalists for the Best Chef California award, while Mei Lin’s Nightshade in the Arts District and Dave Beran’s Pasjoli in Santa Monica were named finalists for Best New Restaurant.

In the Best Pastry Chef category, longstanding nominee Margarita Manzke of République is once again a finalist, along with veteran chef Lincoln Carson, whose Bon Temps in the Arts District closed permanently last week due to financial challenges brought on by the ongoing restaurant shutdown.

Other L.A. nods include Jon Yao of Kato for the Rising Star of the Year award (his third consecutive year as a nominee in that category) and Night + Market’s Sahm for Outstanding Wine Program.

Advertisement

In the design category, Eric Bost’s Auburn — which permanently closed last week — was named a finalist.

The finalists were revealed via a “virtual ceremony” on Twitter; an in-person unveiling had originally been planned for March 25 in Philadelphia but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter posted to the James Beard Foundation’s website, chief strategy officer Mitchell Davis wrote that the organization, in determining whether the annual awards would proceed given the “unprecedented challenges facing the restaurant industry,” surveyed chefs, restaurateurs and industry professionals across the country.

“Those we consulted felt the Awards could also offer a glimmer of hope to an industry looking for light in a very dark time,” Davis wrote.

Advertisement

The James Beard Foundation’s 30th anniversary ceremony and celebration, originally slated for May 4, has been rescheduled for Sept. 25 in Chicago.

For a full list of finalists, visit www.jamesbeard.org.

Food
Newsletter
Get our new Cooking newsletter, coming soon.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Garrett Snyder
Follow Us
Garrett Snyder is a staff writer for the Food section of the Los Angeles Times. He previously edited the food sections of Los Angeles magazine and L.A. Weekly and has co-authored several cookbooks. He is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University and believes in driving long distances for a good sandwich.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement