Newsfeed: Goldburger’s new residency, Knott’s Berry Farm chicken and the return of Tacos Leo

Here are a few of this week’s notable restaurant (re)openings around Southern California.

Goldburger

Allen Yelent’s pop-up Goldburger returns to Highland Park on May 14 for a six-month residence in what was formerly the Romanian restaurant Parsnip, now in Glassell Park. Goldburger will serve double cheeseburgers, fries and more for takeout from noon to 9 p.m., Thursday to Sunday.

5623 York Blvd., Los Angeles, instagram.com/goldburgerla

Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park has opened its Knott’s Chicken-to-Go Restaurant, Bakery and Market for curbside pickup. Knott’s famous fried chicken meals come with mashed potatoes, corn, and biscuits with jam. Whole boysenberry pies are $13. The theme park remains closed.

7801 Crescent Ave., Buena Park, (714) 220-5288, marketplace.knotts.com

Good Luck Wine Shop

Kate and Adam Vourvoulis opened Good Luck Wine Shop in Pasadena last week, offering a selection of natural wines including a wine made under their own label, Vin de California. One day the couple hopes to open a winery and tasting room next door to the shop; right now orders can be place online for free local delivery.

626-314-3022, goodluckwineshop.com

Ceci’s Oven

Pastamaker Francesco Lucatorto, formerly of Providence, Angelini Osteria and Brera Ristorante, is selling made-from-scratch pasta dishes through his takeout pop-up Ceci’s Oven. The weekly menu is posted every Sunday; $15 gets you a tray of pasta to feed two, such as cacio e pepe gnocchi or lasagna bolognese. Tiramisu and focaccia are also available. Pickup orders can be placed over email or Instagram DM.

instagram.com/cecis_oven

Bäco Mercat

Josef Ceteno’s downtown restaurant Bäco Mercat has reopened for takeout and curbside pickup. A revamped menu now includes stuffed flatbreads called focaccino, salads, frozen cookie dough and a $78 rib-eye for two.

408 S. Main St., Los Angeles, (213) 687-8808, bacomercat.com

Tacos Leo

After closing down their food truck fleet in mid-March, al pastor specialist Tacos Leo is on the road once more. Seven Tacos Leo locations are now open, including those in Mid-City, Westlake, Pico-Union, West L.A., East Hollywood and Wilmington. Check Instagram for exact addresses and hours of operations.

Various locations, instagram.com/leostacostruck

Rustic Canyon

Rustic Canyon in Santa Monica has reopened for curbside pickup, offering four- to five-course family-style dinners that can feed two, four or six. Chef Andy Doubrava’s menu will change daily, offering dishes such as cherry-glazed pork ribs or fried chicken with hot honey. Orders can be placed over the phone, or made in advance through Tock.

1119 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 393-7050, rusticcanyonrestaurant.com

Pal Cabron Pop-Up

Great news for those who fondly remember Pal Cabron, the cemita restaurant owned by the Lopez family of Guelaguetza: Pal Cabron dishes have been added to Guelaguetza’s expanded takeout menu. New-old dishes include crispy milanesa cemitas with quesillo cheese and fresh herbs and tacos arabe in pillowy flour tortillas. Order online or by phone for takeout or delivery.

3014 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 427-0608, ilovemole.com