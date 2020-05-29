L.A. allows restaurants to use sidewalks, parking lots for outdoor dining

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced in a news conference Friday that the city would allow parking lots and sidewalks to be used as outdoor dining areas, a move aimed at increasing seating for restaurants reopening with reduced indoor capacity.

The temporary program, called L.A. Al Fresco, streamlines the approval process for restaurants looking to increase outdoor seating.

The program will cover sidewalks and parking lots initially, Garcetti said, potentially expanding to include streets and parklets at a later date, based on interest from restaurants and local business associations.

“I know it’s hard for restaurants to make a profit at reduced capacity,” Garcetti said. “But what this allows is for you to have more people even with that reduced capacity.”

Advertisement

Outdoor dining permits, which eligible restaurants can apply for through a city website, would be issued immediately and last for 90 days. Restaurants with existing alcohol permits are allowed to serve alcohol within approved areas.

On Friday afternoon in downtown San Pedro, L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino — one of the proposal’s main proponents — hosted a dress rehearsal of what the outdoor dining program might look like if expanded to include street closures.

Dozens of tables and umbrellas were set up along 6th between Mesa and Centre streets as customers ordered nachos and beers from nearby San Pedro Brewing Co. and were waited on by restaurant employees.

The waterfront town of San Pedro had discussed expanding sidewalk dining for years, Buscaino said, but the economic challenges caused by COVID-19 gave the outdoor dining initiative a greater urgency.

Advertisement

“There’s been a great deal of interest from other council members, and we’re hoping [San Pedro’s outdoor dining plan] can be a blueprint for other parts of the city,” Buscaino said.

As summer approaches, L.A. is the latest city transforming public space into al fresco dining areas to help struggling businesses. Long Beach, Pasadena and Palm Spring have adopted similar measures, as well as cities across the country, including Tampa, Florida and Portland, Maine.