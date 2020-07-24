Japanese sandwich shop Katsu Sando opens in Chinatown

This week in dining news:

Katsu Sando debuts

Katsu Sando, a Japanese sandwich shop from Kura Sushi chef Daniel Son, is open in Chinatown for takeout and delivery. The convenience-store-inspired menu includes creative takes on onigiri (rice balls), Wagyu curry cheese fries, and fluffy milk bread sandwiches stuffed with fried pork cutlets, honey walnut shrimp, egg salad or seasonal fruit with whipped cream.

736 N. Broadway #105, Los Angeles, (213) 395-0710, eatkatsusando.com

Princely Pies

NYC slice joint Prince Street Pizza will open in West Hollywood next month, according to co-owner Dom Morano. The famed pizzeria had previously popped-up in L.A. several times over the last year, apparently scouting locations for a permanent West Coast home. The shop will offer a streamlined menu of slices and drinks, much like the original location in SoHo, for takeout and delivery.

9161 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, princestreetpizzanyc.com

Just What I Kneaded

Vegan bakery Just What I Kneaded is open in Frogtown for takeout. Owner Justine Hernandez is offering a variety of baked goods and breakfast items for takeaway, including cherry pies, carrot cakes, tomato galettes and cinnamon rolls.

2029 Blake Ave. #104, Los Angeles, instagram.com/justwhatikneaded.la

Ootoro in Little Tokyo

Ootoro, an upscale sushi restaurant with locations in Walnut and Irvine, is open in Little Tokyo for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining. The menu includes a variety of sushi and hand rolls boxes, chirashi bowls, craft beer and sake; omakase sets are available to-go for $70 or $130.

232 E. 2nd St., Ste. E, Los Angeles, (213) 278-0056, ootorosushi.com

Mochi madness

Mochi doughnut shop Mochinuts is open in Koreatown for takeout and delivery. Chewy fried mochi doughnuts are available in flavors such as ube, banana milk and mango, along with Korean-style rice flour “corn dogs” filled with molten mozzarella and sausages.

3064 W. 8th St., Los Angeles, (213) 263-9911, mochinut.com

Interactive omakase

Phillip Frankland Lee’s Encino restaurant Sushi Bar recently began providing supplemental videos to guests ordering the restaurant’s 16-course omakase dinner for takeout, part of an attempt to recreate the sensation of a sushi bar at home. The videos are meant to visually introduce each course of the meal and instruct how best to enjoy them, Lee said.

16101 Ventura Blvd. #242, Los Angeles, (818) 646-6085, sushibarla.com

Virtual beer school

Brewery tour company L.A. Beer Hop has shifted its business model during the pandemic, recently announcing it will now offer an eight-week virtual beer school that covers topics such as tastings, brewing history, food pairings and more. The program costs $100 and each session is recorded to allow for later viewing.

labeerhop.com/virtual-beer-school

Welcome to Little Barn

Little Barn Coffee House, a plant-based cafe located in the former Division 3 space, is open for takeout and outdoor dining in Glassell Park. A vegan food menu from chef and co-owner Seleste Diaz includes tortas, tamales, burritos, ceviche and biscuit sandwiches.

3329 Division St., Los Angeles, 323-612-6000

GGET in WeHo

Go Get Em Tiger is open in West Hollywood for the takeout and delivery; it’s the local coffee shop chain’s tenth location. Expect a full menu of coffee and tea, pastries and breakfast and lunch items.

8253 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, gget.com

Teddy’s does East L.A.

Teddy’s Red Tacos is open in East L.A. for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining. The new location is the fifth branch of the popular birria taco stand and it’s largest yet.

6438 Whittier Blvd., East Los Angeles, instagram.com/teddysredtacos