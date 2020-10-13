Bucket List: How to make the fried chicken at Dulan’s on Crenshaw

A love of fried chicken, or at the very least a deep appreciation of it, seems to be universal. It’s part of the cultural fabric of people around the world, with varying versions of the dish found almost everywhere. In the U.S., fried chicken has roots in the South. It’s an integral part of soul food, and it’s something Greg Dulan and his family have been making for decades at their Southern California restaurants.

On this episode of the Bucket List (The Times’ fried-chicken-centric video series), filmed before the pandemic and the subsequent shutdown, I met up with Greg and Terry Dulan at Dulan’s on Crenshaw Boulevard. Their father, Adolf Dulan, known as the king of soul food, started serving fried chicken, smothered pork chops and cornbread at Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch in Marina del Rey in 1985. He opened the first Dulan’s Soul Food in Inglewood in 1999, and the family later added a location in Gramercy Park as well as the Dulan’s on Crenshaw.

It’s a Los Angeles institution serving some of the best fried chicken in town. Watch to learn more about soul food in Los Angeles and to see how Greg and Terry make their family’s famous fried chicken.

4859 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 296-3034, dulans-crenshaw.com