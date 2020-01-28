The Bucket List: Making Nashville hot chicken with Howlin’ Ray’s and Hotville

Fiery, melt-your-face-off, totally addictive Nashville hot chicken is the focus of our pilot episode, featuring Kim Prince of Hotville Chicken at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall and Johnny Ray Zone of Howlin’ Ray’s in Chinatown. Prince is hot chicken royalty; her great-great uncle Thorton invented the stuff in the 1930s. Zone was the first to bring hot chicken to L.A. and his fealty to the Prince family’s style and ethos has won him a fan in Prince. Jenn gets a lesson in how to make hot chicken from the two as they discuss the best ways to marinate, fry and eat fried chicken.

