Norm’s is offering 71-cent breakfasts this month for its 71st anniversary

This week in dining news:

Norm’s 71-Cent Breakfast

In celebration of its 71st anniversary, diner chain Norm’s will offer two eggs, two bacon or sausage and two hotcakes for 71 cents on Oct. 28 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The deal, available at all Norm’s locations, is limited to one per guest for dine-in or two per guest for takeout orders.

Various locations, norms.com

Advertisement

Fellow Goes Upscale

The 2-year-old Westwood restaurant Fellow reopens this week for outdoor dining with a new chef and retooled concept. Former Aviary NYC chef Mazen Mustafa will offer an upscale modern Cal-French menu, complete with tasting menu option, while sommelier Scott Lester, formerly of Eleven Madison Park, oversees the beverage program.

1071 Glendon Ave., Los Angeles, (310) 208-1071, fellow.la

Forma Venice

Advertisement

A second location of the Santa Monica Italian restaurant and cheese bar Forma is open in Venice for outdoor dining. The menu features a variety of handmade pastas, some of which are tossed in large hollowed cheese wheels before serving. Veteran mixologist Vincenzo Marianella will oversee a full bar and cocktail list.

110 Navy St., Venice, (424) 330-2464, formarestaurant.com

Hanchic

Hanchic is open in Westlake for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery. The modern Korean restaurant serves dishes such as bulgogi risotto, ube potage and crispy rice cakes with pork and kimchi ragú.

Advertisement

2500 W. 8th St. #103, Los Angeles, (213) 375-7095, hanchic.co

Prince of Venice

Prince of Venice, a pasta-centric food truck run by an actual Italian prince, will open its first bricks-and-mortar location in Westwood this month. Aside from its signature pasta, the menu will include Roman-style pizza, arancini, salads, wine and desserts.

1091 Broxton Ave., Los Angeles, princeofvenice.us

Advertisement

Clark Street Brentwood

Clark Street, the Eastside bakery and cafe from baker Zach Hall, is open in Brentwood for takeout and delivery. On the menu is a mix of breads, pastries, baked goods and brunch items such as avocado toast, jambon beurre and a house cheeseburger.

11702 Barrington Court, Los Angeles, (424) 248-0262, clarkstreetbakery.com

A Fish and Friends

Advertisement

A Fish & Friends is open on the Redondo Beach boardwalk for outdoor dining and takeout. The casual seafood spot offers dishes such as fish and chips, lobster rolls, grilled octopus and steamed mussels with white wine.

136 N. International Boardwalk, Redondo Beach, (310) 376-9215, afishandfriends.com

Le Petit Chez Mimi

Le Petit Chez Mimi, the newest incarnation of shuttered Santa Monica restaurant Chez Mimi, is open for outdoor dining and takeout. Expect a menu of classic French dishes such as beef bourguignon, trout almondine and cassoulet.

Advertisement

2842 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 264-4464

Go Get ’Em Tiger Santa Monica

Go Get ’Em Tiger is now open on Main Street for takeout and delivery. The local craft coffee chain and café now has 10 locations across L.A.

2645 Main St., Santa Monica, (323) 380-5359, gget.com

Angler Reopens

Advertisement

Joshua Skenes’ wood-grilled seafood restaurant Angler, closed since the pandemic began in March, will reopen Friday for takeout and outdoor dining in the Beverly Center. Reservations are encouraged.

8500 W. Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 332-4082, anglerrestaurants.com/los-angeles

Closings

Cliff’s Edge

Advertisement

After 16 years in Silver Lake, Cliff’s Edge has permanently closed. The restaurant was best known for its popular brunch service and lush outdoor patio.