Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Food

The only equipment you must have to make candy

Candy thermometers and dipping tools are essential to make homemade candy successfully and safely.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Oct. 22, 2020
11 AM
Share

In the same way people complain about baking being more regimented and exacting than cooking, candy making takes anal retentiveness to a whole other level. Not that it can’t be relaxing or easy, but candy making requires more patience and focus than baking. And while certain pans and stirring tools will help you out, the only essential equipment you need for making candy is a reliable candy thermometer.

Because I use a candy thermometer often — whether it’s for making candy, jam or using it as a deep-fry thermometer, a use it’s also labeled for — I keep about four thermometers on hand because many of them, in my experience, can malfunction when used too many times. You don’t have to have that many, but it’s best to have at least one backup.

Food

Move aside, sourdough: Your next cooking project is candy bars for Halloween

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: Homemade payday, left, and butterfinger bars for Halloween. Photographed on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Food

Move aside, sourdough: Your next cooking project is candy bars for Halloween

Two easy recipes for candy bars show that making your own candy — just in time for Halloween and the holdiays — is a cooking project you’re ready for.

And don’t think you can just use a meat thermometer or instant-read thermometer for making candy. You want what’s called a paddle-style thermometer that’s built to attach itself upright to the side of a pan, with its mercury bulb positioned as close as possible to the base of your pan. There are also dial-style thermometers and glass tube thermometers, but I prefer the stick-style because they stay more flush with the pan and the numbers are easier to read.

Advertisement

Once you’ve made your candy, however, there is one other piece of equipment that comes in handy if you need to coat it in chocolate, caramel or another syrup. Often sold in “dipping tool sets,” three-prong wire forks are ideal for lifting candy from chocolate. Can you use a regular dinner fork for this? Sure, but the super-thin wires of the dipping fork allow for more efficient draining of the coating, are more lightweight and allow for easier transfer of the candy to the surface on which it will set. If you’re making truffles or other round candies, pick up a hoop dipping tool too, which will make it easier to handle them.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: Homemade payday bars for Halloween. Photographed on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Homemade PayDay Bars

1 hour 30 minutes
Makes about 6 dozen pieces
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: Homemade butterfinger and payday candy bars photographed in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Homemade Butterfinger Bites

1 hour 15 minutes, plus 5 hours resting
Makes 4 to 5 dozen pieces

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement