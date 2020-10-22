Homemade Butterfinger Bites

The best part about Butterfinger bars is the crunchy filling that shears off like flaked slate. Honeycomb candy is mixed with warm peanut butter to create the layers of crunchy candy and rich nut butter that are hallmarks of the bar. As unnecessary as it might seem, don’t skip the warming of the peanut butter — it allows the two mixtures to blend more easily, giving you a smoother, more consistent candy.

When it comes time to enrobe — a fancy word for “cover completely” — the peanut candy cubes in tempered chocolate, read this sidebar, which explains an easier way to prepare the chocolate.

And as with all candy making, be careful when cooking sugar because it can cause serious burns if it gets on your skin. If that does happen, immediately submerge your arm in ice water to instantly seize and cool the syrup.