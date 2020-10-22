Homemade PayDay Bars

In this candy bar, a chewy, caramelized milk toffee is surrounded by roasted, salted peanuts — an unbeatable combo. If you’re allergic to peanuts, you can make this candy with any other toasted nuts. And if you like Baby Ruth bars, simply cover these bars in chocolate.

As with all candy making, be careful when cooking sugar, because it can cause serious burns if it gets on your skin. If that does happen, immediately submerge your arm in ice water to instantly seize and cool the syrup.