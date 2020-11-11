New York slice shop Prince Street Pizza opens in West Hollywood this weekend

This week in dining news:

Prince Street Pizza

Famed New York City slice shop Prince Street Pizza opens in West Hollywood on Nov. 14. The West Coast location, run by owner Dominic Morano, will offer square slices of pie topped with fresh mozzarella, pepperoni cupos and secret-family-recipe sauce from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. six days a week.

9161 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, princestreetpizzanyc.com

Gigi’s

Gigi’s opens Nov. 14 in Hollywood for outdoor dining. The stylish French bistro is the work of New York restaurateur Alexander Wilmot, who enlisted chef Matt Bollinger to produce a menu of Cal-French dishes such as bay scallops with pink peppercorn granita, Little Gems salad with avocado and feta, and steak frites with pepper sauce. A list of classic cocktails and French and California wines also is available.

904 N. Sycamore Ave., Los Angeles, gigis.la

Mazal

Mazal, a vegetarian Israeli restaurant and wine bar, is open in Lincoln Heights for outdoor dining and takeout. The family-run operation offers dishes such as spicy Moroccan-style carrots, feta and olive bourek, butternut squash couscous, and roasted cauliflower with za’atar labneh.

110 N. San Fernando Road, Los Angeles, (323) 576-2138, mazal.la

Nativo

Corissa Hernandez and Gabriel Paredes, the owners of craft-beer bar Xelas in Boyle Heights, this week open Mexican-Italian restaurant Nativo in Highland Park for outdoor dining and takeout. The menu, from former Union Pasadena chef Danielle Duran-Zecca, includes elote agnolotti, a nopales Caprese salad and crispy chicken with mole.

5137 York Blvd., Los Angeles, instagram.com/nativohlp

Flying Embers Brewery

Flying Embers Brewery & Social Club is open in the Arts District for outdoor dining and takeout. The taproom from Ojai-based brewery Flying Embers, which specializes in hard kombucha and hard seltzer, will offer a variety of brews and cocktails on tap as well as food from nearby soul food restaurant Comfort L.A.

1581 Industrial St., Los Angeles, (213) 265-7749, flyingembers.com

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen is open for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery in Eagle Rock. It’s the third L.A. location for the popular daytime cafe and restaurant, which owners Ajay Relan and Yonnie Hagos first opened in View Park in 2018. Menu items include Nutella-filled beignets, smoked salmon toast and a short rib grilled cheese.

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 815-9833, findyourhilltop.com

Majordomo

Majordomo, David Chang’s restaurant in North Chinatown, has reopened for outdoor dining on weekends, offering a $45-per-person “greatest hits” menu that can be supplemented with dishes such as smoked bo ssam and grilled striped bass. Due to limited seating on the restaurant’s patio, reservations are required.

1725 Naud St., Los Angeles, (323) 545-4880, majordomo.la

Closings

Eagle Rock Public House

Craft beer bar and restaurant Eagle Rock Public House, an offshoot of local favorite Eagle Rock Brewery, will close permanently this weekend after seven years in business. “We tried our damndest against all odds and we have no misgivings about our efforts,” wrote co-owners Ting Su and Jeremy Raub in an Instagram post. The restaurant’s last day of service is Nov. 14.