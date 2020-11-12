All the groceries you need for our Thanksgiving 2020 menu

Thanksgiving in 2020 is going to look a lot different this year in more ways than one. So instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done, here are recipes that throw tradition out the window — at least just this once — and play around with the expected holiday tropes. You’ll see that the classic dishes can be much easier — and more fun — when you focus on highlighting the qualities in each that really matter.

Want to make all the recipes in our Thanksgiving 2020 menu for your holiday meal this year? Here’s every ingredient you’ll need, organized by its placement in the grocery store.

Meat:

1 whole turkey (16 to 18 pounds), with organs

Dairy/fridge/freezer:

2 pounds unsalted butter (7 ¾ sticks)

1 container (16 ounces) sour cream (1 ¾ cups)

1 ½ dozen large eggs (15)

¼ cup buttermilk

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt

¾ cup whole milk

1 pint heavy cream (¼ cup, plus more for serving)

Pantry:

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 quart plus ½ cup chicken stock, homemade or store-bought

2 tablespoons soy sauce, preferably low-sodium

1 quart vegetable or peanut oil

1/3 cup olive oil

6 ounces whole walnuts or walnut halves (2 cups)

4 ½ ounces pecans (1 cup)

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon maple syrup

3 tablespoons malted milk powder, such as Nestle’s Carnation brand (look in the drinks aisle next to the hot cocoa mixes and teas)

Bakery:

1 pound sourdough bread

Produce:

2 pounds sweet-tart apples, such as Gala, Honeycrisp, Pink Lady or Empire

1 bunch celery plus leaves

1 large and 1 medium yellow onion

3 garlic cloves

12 ounces haricot verts

8 ounces regular or king oyster mushrooms

4 pounds russet potatoes

4 ½ pounds medium yams or sweet potatoes

6 lemons (for ½ cup juice)

1 pound fresh or frozen cranberries

6 to 8 orange citrus, such as clementine, minneola, tangerine, Cara Cara, blood orange or navel orange (for 1 cup juice and 1 packed teaspoon zest)

Herbs:

1 packet rosemary (3 tablespoons leaves)

1 packet thyme (1 tablespoon leaves)

1 packet sage (16 leaves)

1 cup firmly packed flat-leaf parsley, watercress and/or baby arugula leaves

1 cup firmly packed chives, sorrel, chervil and/or dill

1 packet fresh bay leaves (16 leaves)

Baking aisle:

5 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

4 ½ cups plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/3 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 package (¼ ounce) active dry yeast (or instant yeast)

One 15-ounce can pumpkin, sweet potato/yam or squash purée

1 bottle (2 ounces) pure vanilla extract (for 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons)

½ cup light corn syrup

3 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk