Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Food

Browned butter adds toasty warmth to this deluxe chocolate chip cookie

Mei Lin of Nightshade and her über-nutty brown butter and espresso cookies.
(Portrait by Christina House / Los Angeles Times; cookie photo by Silvia Razgova / For The Times; food and prop styling by Leah Choi)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Share

We asked several L.A.-area pastry chefs and cooks to contribute their favorite holiday cookies. Each is a simple, homestyle cookie that reflects the contributor’s memories of holidays past.

Mei Lin

Chef/founder of UMAMEI, chef of Nightshade

I’ve been making these cookies for about six years now every holiday season simply because I just love brown butter. It’s one of those ingredients that screams “fall” to me, and I love incorporating its nuttiness in this cookie.

Depending on the butter you use, there aren’t that many milk solids, so I add milk powder when the butter turns light brown to give it that added nuttiness and oomph — those little itty bits are where all the flavor is. And I decided to put espresso in them because those flavors work so well together.

Advertisement

I always make sure to make as many as possible so I can give some out to friends to share the wealth.

— As told to Ben Mims

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Brown Butter Espresso Cookies, from a recipe by Mei Lin of Nightshade, photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova, food styling and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Brown Butter Espresso Cookies

1 hour, plus 6 hours chilling
Makes 3 1/2 dozen

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement