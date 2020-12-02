Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Food

Halva amplifies the sesame warmth of tahini in these (accidentally) vegan cookies

Zoë Komarin's halva-topped chocolate chip cookies are perfumed with cardamom.
(Portrait by Christina House / Los Angeles Times; cookie photo by Silvia Razgova / For The Times; food and prop styling by Leah Choi)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
We asked several L.A.-area pastry chefs and cooks to contribute their favorite holiday cookies. Each is a simple, homestyle cookie that reflects the contributor’s memories of holidays past.

Zoë Komarin

Chef/Food Curator of Zoë Food Party

I grew up with Nestlé Tollhouse cookies and maybe a slice-and-bake sugar cookie for Hanukkah. So I love this cookie because it’s first and foremost a great chocolate chip cookie, but it has a really robust twist with cardamom and the halva. I can mostly attribute using those two ingredients to my palate absorbing their flavors while living in Israel.

While I’m not vegan, the restaurant/cafe I helped open in Tel Aviv had a lot of emphasis on vegan baked goods — I became drawn to them. Can I make the vegan version better than the original? In a lot of instances, the answer is yes. You don’t even miss the components of a nonvegan cookie.

This recipe is great because it’s easy for everyone to like. A lot of people find themselves in mixed-palate groups these days, so this cookie feels really accessible to everyone.

The cookie itself is fairly new to me, though — I don’t have a legacy with it. But it feels like a holiday because of cardamom. It’s definitely going into my repertoire, entering my mini-catalog of what I want to make this time of year.

— As told to Ben Mims

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Halva Cardamom Chocolate Chip Tahini Cookies, from a recipe by Zoe Komarin of Zoe Food Party, photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, food and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Chocolate Chip Tahini Cookies With Halva and Cardamom

45 minutes, plus 1 hour chilling
Makes 32 cookies
Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

