Where to order takeout and delivery holiday dinners

Somehow the holidays have arrived. If you don’t feel like cooking, here are restaurants offering takeout and delivery options for Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Have a safe, happy and sane holiday season, everyone.

101 North Eatery & Bar

The restaurant is preparing a holiday dinner for two ($150) or four ($300) as well as a vegan menu ($75 per person). Highlights from the holiday dinner include a mushroom and taleggio tart, herb-crusted Angus beef tenderloin and chocolate hazelnut cheesecake. The vegan menu features a vegetable lasagna, baked herb-crusted rainbow cauliflower and a chocolate panna cotta. Order online by Dec. 22 for pickup or delivery on Dec. 24.

30760 Russell Ranch Road, Suite D, Westlake Village, (805) 852-1588, 101northeateryandbar.com/menu

All Day Baby

The restaurant is preparing a smoked turkey breast ($85), rib-eye roast ($125) and hammy pork knuckle ($36), each meant to serve three to four. You can also order sides of baked mac and cheese ($26), brioche stuffing ($26) and butter and chive mashed potatoes ($26), each also meant to serve three to four. Dessert options include six of Thessa Diadem‘s cinnamon rolls ($35) and whole pies. Order online by Dec. 19 for pickup on Dec. 24.

3200 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 741-0082, alldaybabyla.com

American Beauty

The restaurant is offering a five-course dinner package for four ($240). Highlights include Flannery prime rib roast, smoked Idaho rainbow trout and dark chocolate cherry cake. Order online by Dec. 21 for pickup on Dec. 24.

425 Rose Ave, Venice, (310) 412-0075, americanbeauty.la

Angelini Osteria

The restaurant is offering large trays and whole portions of dishes as well as holiday porchetta and whole cakes. Or you can order celebration pods that come with individually packaged meals, a placemat, bottles of sparkling and still water, utensils and a custom printed menu. The menus start at $45 per person. Order online or by calling (323) 297-0070 or by emailing info@angelinirestaurantgroup.com.

7313 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, angelinirestaurantgroup.co

BALEENkitchen at the Portofino Hotel and Marina

The restaurant is offering a three-course Christmas menu with caramelized onion soup, prime rib and churro bites. The menu is $100 and feeds two. It’s available for pickup on Dec. 24 and 25. The restaurant is also offering a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner ($130 for two) for pickup on Dec. 31. The menu includes salad, King crab gnocchi, New York steak and sticky toffee pudding. Order either menu by calling (310) 372-1202.

260 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach, hotelportofino.com

Baltaire

The restaurant is preparing a prime rib dinner for four ($295) or six to eight ($495) that includes a prime rib roast, creamy lobster bisque, salad, sides and dessert. You can also order a dinner for four without the roast for $155. Order online for pickup through Dec. 31.

11647 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 273-1660, baltaire.com

Bar Amá

The restaurant is offering a holiday meal for two ($200) or four ($300) that includes salad, roasted carrots, potatoes, slow-roasted Tex-Mex pork shoulder and dulce de leche flan. Optional wine pairings and bottles and cocktails are also available. Order online by Dec. 19 for pickup on Dec. 24.

118 W. 4th St., Los Angeles, (213) 687-8002, bar-ama.com

Bourbon Steak L.A.

The restaurant is offering a three-course Christmas Eve ($149 per person) and New Year’s Eve ($159 per person) dinner. Highlights include beef Wellington, herbed potato puree and bone-in prime rib and lobster tail. Order by Dec. 21 for pickup on Dec. 24 and by Dec. 26 for pickup Dec. 31. Order by calling (818) 839-4130 or by emailing jsanford@bourbonsteak.com.

889 Americana Way, Glendale, michaelmina.net/restaurants/bourbon-steak/los-angeles

Cafe Gratitude

Multiple locations of the restaurant are offering plant-based sides such as cranberry roasted butternut squash and pies. DIY holiday cookie kits are also available. Order online or in store by Dec. 20 for pickup on Dec. 23.

Multiple locations at cafegratitude.com

Holiday ham from Cassia restaurant. (Bryant Ng)

Cassia

The restaurant is making a pastrami hoagie for the holidays that includes pastrami on a garlic-scallion roll with a small Caesar salad and French fries ($39). Available through Dec. 31. You can also order a six-course New Year’s Eve dinner package for one to six people ($135-$405) that includes party beads, noisemakers and poppers. Order the New Year’s Eve packages online or by calling (310) 393-6699 by Dec. 28 for pickup on Dec. 31.

1314 7th St., Santa Monica, (310) 393-6699, cassiala.com

Chado Tea

The Pasadena, DTLA, Hollywood and Torrance locations are offering a Christmas gift basket ($125) that comes with tea bags, a half dozen scones with cream and jam, tea-infused chocolates, cookies and cups. You can also order a Christmas tea service ($35) that includes soup or salad, four half sandwiches, a scone, cookies and a pot of mulling spice or a Christmas blend tea. Order the baskets by calling (424) 757-5222 for pickup at any of the four locations. Contact the desired location to order the tea service.

Multiple locations at chadotearoom.com

Charcoal

The restaurant is preparing Christmas Eve dinner packages for two ($250), four ($500) and six ($750); Christmas Eve and Christmas Day brunch packages for two ($320), four ($640) or six ($960); New Year’s Eve dinner packages for two ($250), four ($500) or six ($750); and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day brunch packages for two ($320), four ($640) or six ($960). Highlights from the Christmas packages include Kaluga caviar with truffle whipped and crispy potato, peppercorn-crusted smoked short rib, smoked salmon and cheddar buttermilk biscuits. Highlights from the New Year’s Eve menu include Kaluga caviar layered dip, lobster and black cod chowder, cocoa-rubbed lamb ribs and burnt Basque cheesecake. Order the Christmas packages online by Dec. 22 for pickup on Dec. 24 and order the New Year’s Eve packages online by Dec. 29 for pickup on Dec. 31.

425 Washington Blvd., Venice, (310) 751-6794, charcoalvenice.com

Damon’s Steakhouse

The restaurant is offering a holiday meal for four ($200) or eight ($400) that includes herb-crusted prime rib roast, twice-baked potatoes, salad and more. You can also order an individual meal ($50 per person). Desserts also are available by the slice, along with eggnog ($28, serves four to five). Order by calling (818) 507-1510 by Dec. 19 for pickup on Dec. 24.

317 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, damonsglendale.com

Draycott

The restaurant is offering a Christmas Day menu for $75 per person, available for pickup on Dec. 25. Choose from dishes including chicken liver mousse, parsnip-apple soup and mushroom ravioli, and desserts such as Christmas pudding and chocolate Yule log. Order online by Dec. 23.

15255 Palisades Village Lane, Los Angeles, (310) 573-8938, thedraycott.com

Elephante

The restaurant is offering a Christmas Eve dinner for two ($80) that includes ragù Napoletano, salad and Nutella chocolate chip cookies. It will be available for pickup on Dec. 24. There are also two New Year’s Eve dinner options, available for pickup or delivery on Dec. 31. The first is a dinner for two ($90) that includes a whole roasted chicken with sides and chocolate torta for dessert. The second is a dinner for two ($300) that includes a porcini-rubbed rib-eye steak, lobster, truffle mac and cheese, a chocolate mousse tart and a bottle of Champagne. Order via Toast.

1332 2nd St., Santa Monica, (424) 320-2384, elephantela.com

Gracias Madre

The vegan restaurant is preparing holiday tamales, including artichoke mole verde tamales and jackfruit barbacoa tamales ($48 per dozen). Order online by Dec. 20 for pickup on Dec. 23.

8905 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, (323) 978-2170, graciasmadre.co

Great White Rotisseria

The restaurant is offering a holiday family meal for four ($72) that includes honey-glazed chicken and sides. Order online by Dec. 22 for pickup on Dec. 24.

80 Windward Ave., Venice, greatwhiterotisseria.com

Harold & Belle’s

The restaurant is offering meals for one ($35), four to eight ($200), 10 to 15 ($300) and 20 to 25 ($475). You can also order gumbo ($245 to $550), Cajun-fried turkey ($90) and bread pudding and pies for dessert. Order by calling (323) 735-9023 for pickup Dec. 23 to 25 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.

2920 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, haroldandbelles.com

Hatchet Hall

The restaurant is offering a holiday menu of side dishes ($135, feeds four). Highlights include baked creamed corn, green bean casserole and herbed stuffing casserole. You can add a game hen ($20), pork chop ($25) or rib-eye steak ($45) as well. There’s a cornbread kit ($30, makes two) too. Order online by Dec. 18 for pickup on Dec. 23 or 24.

12517 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 391-4222, hatchethallla.com

Heirloom L.A.

The catering company is preparing holiday meals for six ($330) that include wine-braised brisket, sides, whole-grain bread and maple pecan pie. Order online by Dec. 21 for pickup or delivery on Dec. 24.

3232 ½ N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, (855) 456-6652, heirloomla.com

Huckleberry

You can order a selection of meals and sides that serve four, including a roasted chicken ($75) and braised short ribs ($80). Sides include smashed potatoes ($35) and turmeric-roasted cauliflower ($38). Whole pies and cookie decorating kits also are available. Order by calling (310) 451-2311 or emailing catering@huckleberrycafe.com by Dec. 18 for pickup on Dec. 24.

1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, huckleberrycafe.com

Jar

The restaurant is preparing a la carte Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve holiday menus for pickup on Dec. 24 or 31. Highlights include char sui pork chop and pot roast, iceberg wedge salad and banana cream pie. Cocktail kits also are available. Order via Toast or by calling (323) 655-6566.

8225 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, thejar.com

Little Dom’s

For Christmas Eve, the restaurant is preparing fried chicken cacciatore ($75), a pan of baked ziti ($70) and a pan of lasagna ($85), all meant to serve six to eight people. You can also order from a selection of sides and whole pies. The restaurant is preparing fried turkeys ($85, serves six to eight) for Christmas Day. Order by emailing christmas@littledoms.com or calling (323) 661-0055 for pickup on Christmas Eve or Day.

2128 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, littledoms.com

Little Fatty

The restaurant is offering a holiday package ($100) that serves four. Highlights include wontons, orange chicken, mapo tofu and zhajiangmian. Order for pickup Dec. 22 to 31.

3809 Grand View Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 574-7610, littlefattyla.com

Lucques Catering

Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner kits are available for pickup and delivery on Dec. 23 and 24. Both include a standing rib roast, mushroom and potato gratin, Brussels sprouts and more ($425, serves six). Order online.

345 N. Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, thelucquesgroup.com

Lunetta

The restaurant is preparing a three-course meal for $85 per person. Highlights include a mushroom cappuccino amuse, winter truffle bucatini, pan-roasted rack of lamb and butterscotch pot de crème. Order online by Dec. 18 for pickup on Dec. 24.

2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 581-9888, lunettasm.com

Maple Block Meat Co.

The restaurant is offering a Christmas ham package ($135), Christmas meat sampler package ($130) and a Christmas chicken package ($83), each meant to serve four to six. All three come with two large sides, six biscuits or cornbread and a pickle plate. You can also order individual meals of Christmas turkey ($28), brisket ($31), Berkshire ham ($35 for Christmas Eve only), or prime rib ($48). Each is meant to serve one and comes with two sides, a biscuit or cornbread and holiday cookies. Order online by Dec. 22 for pickup on Dec. 24. Delivery is available by emailing catering@mapleblockmeat.com in advance.

3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, (310) 313-6328, mapleblockmeat.com

Manuela

The restaurant is offering a Christmas Eve supper for two ($138) that includes beef Wellington, sides, biscuits and desserts. Order online by Dec. 21 for pickup on Dec. 24.

907 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 849-0480, manuela-la.com

Norms

All Norms locations will have a holiday family meal available for pickup on Dec. 24 and 25. The meal serves four to five and includes roasted turkey breast, sides, chicken and sausage gumbo, a salad and a pumpkin or apple pie ($49). Preordering is not required.

Multiple locations at norms.com

The Norms holiday family meal is $49 and feeds four to five people. (Norms)

Openaire at the Line Hotel

The holiday package takeaway menu includes holiday punch, Kaluga caviar and chips, salad, prime rib and dessert. The package is $395, serves four and is available through Jan. 4. (Two-day advance notice is required.) The restaurant also is offering a Christmas Eve takeaway menu that includes filet mignon and lobster. It’s $75 per person and available on Dec. 24.

3515 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 368-3065, exploretock.com/openaire

Orsa & Winston

The restaurant is offering a prime rib dinner for two or four people ($150 per person for two, $125 per person for four) with duck fat pomme purée, salad and chocolate budino. Order by Dec. 19 for pickup on Dec. 24. Optional wine pairings are available.

122 W. 4th St., Los Angeles, (213) 687-0300, orsaandwinston.com

Pasjoli

The restaurant is preparing both a holiday meal and a New Year’s Eve menu. The holiday meal includes a rosemary leg of lamb, a half chicken with Champagne jus, a selection of sides, a chocolate Yule log and sugar cookies with a decorating kit ($130 per person). Order online for pickup on Dec. 23. Highlights from the New Year’s Eve menu include house-baked pretzel rolls with caviar, rib-eye steak with mashed potatoes, a white truffle eclair and a half-bottle of Champagne Taittinger ($200 per person). Order online for pickup on Dec. 31.

2732 Main St., Santa Monica, (424) 330-0020, pasjoli.com

Pasta Sisters

The restaurant is offering a la carte holiday specials that include tortellini, truffle ravioli, panettone and a truffle lover’s gift bag with truffle oil, honey, rice, sauce and salt from Truffle Brothers. All specials are available via ChowNow, Postmates or in-store at the Culver City location.

3280 Helms Ave., Culver City, (424) 603-4503, pastasisters.com

Real Coconut Kitchen Malibu

The restaurant is offering a turkey holiday meal for four ($350) and a vegan meal for four ($270). The first includes turkey breast, roasted yucca, stuffing and more. The vegan option includes stuffed acorn squash, plantain bread stuffing and more. Order online by Dec. 21 for pickup on Dec. 23 or 24.

23401 Civic Center Way, Unit 1A, Malibu, (424) 644-0535, realcoconutkitchen.com

Redbird

You can order a seven-course heat-and-serve holiday dinner for two ($150) that includes New York strip steak, truffle cavatelli, Brussels sprouts, sticky toffee pudding and more. Order online for pickup or delivery on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve.

114 E. 2nd St., Los Angeles, (213) 788-1191, redbird.la

Shutters on the Beach at Hotel Casa del Mar

The restaurant is offering a three-course meal ($95 per person) that features heirloom pumpkin soup, Wagyu slow-braised short ribs and a toasted almond chocolate flourless cake. Order online for pickup Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan.1.

1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, (424) 387-1258, hotelcasadelmar.com

Slab

The restaurant is offering a barbecue package that feeds four ($260). Highlights include smoked prime rib, mac and cheese, cornbread and roasted Brussels sprouts. Order online by Dec. 20 for pickup on Dec. 24.

8136 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (310) 855-7184, slabbarbecue.com

Smoke House

The restaurant is offering both a Christmas Eve ($75) and a Christmas Day ($100) dinner for four. The Christmas Eve dinner features two racks of pork ribs, a whole chicken or a pound of tri-tip, sides and dessert. Highlights from the Christmas Day menu include roast turkey with stuffing and cranberry and sugar-cured ham with sides. Order online for pickup on Dec. 24 and 25.

4420 W. Lakeside Drive, Burbank, (818) 845-3731, smokehouse1946.com

STK Steakhouse

The restaurant is preparing a prime rib special with potatoes, green beans and black truffle Madera sauce ($69 per person). Optional add-ons include a turkey breast special ($100 for two) and apple pie, whole ($49) or by the slice ($12). Specials are available for preorder and same-day takeout and delivery Dec. 24 through 27.

930 Hilgard Ave., Los Angeles, (310) 659-3535, stksteakhouse.com/venues/los-angeles

Superba Food + Bread

The restaurant is offering a five-item dinner package for four ($160) that includes either a roasted Mary’s Heritage chicken with chestnut stuffing or a porcini-rubbed prime short rib, loaded Weiser Farms red rose potatoes and sticky toffee pudding. Order online by Dec. 22 for pickup on Dec. 24.

1900 S. Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 907-5075, superbafoodandbread.com

Tallula’s

The restaurant is selling half-dozen orders ($28) of chicken guajillo or frijol negro tamales. Tamales are available for same-day pickup or preorder by Dec. 21 for pickup on Dec. 23.

118 Entrada Drive, Santa Monica, (310) 526-0027, tallulasrestaurant.com

Taste of Pace

The catering company is offering a holiday menu for four ($169) or six ($249). Highlights include brined salmon, braised boeuf Bourguignon and potato au gratin. You can also order a holiday breakfast or a snacks package ($69-$119). Order online by Dec. 20 for pickup on Dec. 24.

11 W. Dayton St., Pasadena, (626) 469-0018, tasteofpace.com

Uplifters Kitchen

The restaurant is offering both vegetarian and vegan version of its “everything but the turkey” holiday menu. Highlights include roasted beets with whipped feta and farro-stuffed acorn squash with tahini. Order online or by calling (424) 268-4904 by Dec. 20 for pickup on Dec. 24.

2819 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica, uplifterskitchen.com



Orange County

Clay Oven

The Indian restaurant is preparing tandoori turkeys ($120) and tandoori turkey packages ($410 to $450) that include turkey and rack of lamb, Wagyu hanger steak or Kurobuta pork. The packages are designed to serve eight and include a selection of sides and naan. Order online by Dec. 20 for pickup on Dec. 24.

350 Clinton St., Costa Mesa, clayovenirvine.com

Hendrix

The restaurant is offering a prime rib holiday dinner package ($275) and a turkey package ($249) with either a whole roast turkey or a 4-pound rib roast, sides and dessert. Order online by Dec. 22 for pickup on Dec. 24.

32431 Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel, (949) 248-1912, hendrix2go.com

Knife Pleat at South Coast Plaza

The restaurant is offering a four-course menu that includes soup, lobster salad, beef Wellington, chef Tony Esnault’s signature vegetables and a bûche de Noël for dessert. The package is $460 and serves four people. Cooking and chilling instructions are included. Order by 6 p.m. Dec. 21 for pickup Dec. 23 or 24. For New Year’s Eve dinner, order by Dec. 28 for pickup on Dec. 30 or 31.

3333 S. Bristol St., Costa Mesa, (714) 266-3388, knifepleat.com

Marché Moderne

You can order Christmas boxed dinners that include house-smoked salmon, prime beef fillet, scallops and Paris-Brest for dessert. The boxes are $495 and serve four. Order by calling (714) 434-7900 for pickup on Dec. 24.

7862 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Newport Beach, marchemoderne.net

Terrace by Mix Mix at South Coast Plaza

The restaurant is selling a meal kit for four ($209) that includes butternut squash soup, braised short ribs, apple toffee cake and more. Pre-Order online or by calling (657) 231-6447 by Dec. 21 for pickup on Dec. 24 or 25.

3333 Bear St., #316, Costa Mesa, terracebymixmix.com

Urban Plates

Multiple locations of the restaurant are offering a turkey family feast ($129, serves six to eight) that includes a roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy and more. Order online by Dec. 20 for pickup on Dec. 23 or 24. You can also order a three-course family dinner ($75, serves four) that includes your choice of protein, salad, two sides, bread and cookies. Order online through Dec. 31 for pickup Dec. 16 through 31.

Multiple locations at urbanplates.com

Vaca and the Hall Global Eatery at South Coast Plaza

Both Amar Santana’s restaurants will offer a pork roast dinner ($325 for four) and a beef rib-eye dinner ($395 for four). Order either the Vaca dinner or the Hall Global Eatery dinner by Dec. 21 for pickup on Dec. 23. To order from Vaca, call (714) 463-6060. To order from the Hall Global Eatery, call (714) 515-5544.



Vaca, 695 Town Center Drive, Suite 170, Costa Mesa, vacarestaurant.com

Hall Global Eatery, 3333 Bristol St., Suite 1876, Costa Mesa, thehallge.com