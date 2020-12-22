Here’s a look back at our favorite covers of 2020.
January 5
Cover story: “Decade in dining: How Los Angeles became America’s best and most exciting food city” by Bill Addison
Illustration: Lena Vargas
January 12
Cover story: “How Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles became a haven for mole lovers” by Patricia Escárcega
Photo: Calvin B. Alagot
Prop styling: Martina Ibáñez-Baldor
February 16
Cover story: “How I learned to stop worrying and love my Asian Glow” by Lucas Kwan Peterson
Illustration: Amy Matsushita-Beal
February 23
Cover story: “Las Taqueras: 3 women in the male-dominated world of tacos” by Patricia Escárcega
Photo: Christina House
March 1
Cover story: “We’re big fans of these 11 supermarkets” by Peter Meehan, Jenn Harris, Amy Scattergood, Lucas Kwan Peterson, Genevieve Ko, Evan Kleiman and Andy Ricker
Illustration: Adrian Mangel
March 15
Cover stories: “Review: Silver Lake’s All Day Baby is brightest at breakfast and lunch” by Bill Addison and “Review: Onda, the most anticipated new restaurant in Los Angeles, is still finding its sea legs” by Patricia Escárcega
Photos: Christina House and Mariah Tauger
March 22
Cover story: “The week everything changed” by Peter Meehan
Illustration: Clay Hickson and Liana Jegers
April 5
Cover story: “This is what it’s like to deliver food during a pandemic” by Lucas Kwan Peterson
Illustration: Simon Bailly
April 12
Cover story: “The pandemic and hoarding are drying up vital food supplies to L.A.'s homeless residents” by Brian Park
Photos: Mariah Tauger and Al Seib
April 19
Cover story: “A can, a pan, a plan: Quick and easy recipes to make with canned meats” by Garrett Snyder
Illustration: Megan Badilla
May 24
Cover story: “Who knew Vespertine’s Jordan Kahn could make such comforting takeout food? (He did)” by Bill Addison
Illustration: Michael DeForge
June 7
Cover story: “Here’s a list of more than 200 black-owned food businesses in L.A.” by Jenn Harris
Illustration: Kgabo Mametja
June 14
Cover story: “This is what dining at L.A. restaurants looks like now” by Los Angeles Times staff
Illustration: Walter Green
June 21
Cover story: “These two L.A. chefs aren’t staying quiet. Their meals are fueling a revolution against racism” by Patricia Escárcega
Photo: Mariah Tauger
Illustration: Flavia Salvadori
June 28
Cover story: “Mexi-Vegan cooking is mainstream in Southern California. And it’s only getting bigger” by Patricia Escárcega
Photo: Mariah Tauger
Illustration: Julio Salgado
July 5
Cover story: “Talking takeout and Koreatown with Jonathan Park” by Brian Park
Photo: Mariah Tauger
August 16
Cover story: The pickle issue by Jenn Harris
Illustration: Mercedes Bazan
September 6
Cover story: “How to pick a watermelon” by Lucas Kwan Peterson
Illustration: Kristen Sgalambro
September 20
Cover story: “Razed and exposed, the restaurant industry is due for change” by Bill Addison
Illustration: Pearl Shen
October 4
Cover story: The kimchi issue by Brian Park
Photo: Mariah Tauger
Illustration: Mikki Paek
November 15
Cover story: “For Thanksgiving 2020, throw tradition out the window” by Ben Mims
Photo: Silvia Razgova
Illustration: Nicole Vas
December 20
Cover story: “Kiano Moju’s ‘Afri-Cali’ Christmas” by Ben Mims
Photo: Silvia Razgova
Illustration: Nicole Vas