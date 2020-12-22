Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Food

Some of our favorite L.A. Times Food covers of 2020

A trio of Los Angeles Times Food section covers from 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)
By Martina Ibáñez-BaldorArt Director 
Share
1

Here’s a look back at our favorite covers of 2020.

2

January 5

L.A. Times Food section cover, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “Decade in dining: How Los Angeles became America’s best and most exciting food city” by Bill Addison
Illustration: Lena Vargas

3

January 12

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cover story: “How Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles became a haven for mole lovers” by Patricia Escárcega
Photo: Calvin B. Alagot
Prop styling: Martina Ibáñez-Baldor

4

February 16

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “How I learned to stop worrying and love my Asian Glow” by Lucas Kwan Peterson
Illustration: Amy Matsushita-Beal

5

February 23

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “Las Taqueras: 3 women in the male-dominated world of tacos” by Patricia Escárcega
Photo: Christina House

6

March 1

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, March 1, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Cover story: “We’re big fans of these 11 supermarkets” by Peter Meehan, Jenn Harris, Amy Scattergood, Lucas Kwan Peterson, Genevieve Ko, Evan Kleiman and Andy Ricker
Illustration: Adrian Mangel

7

March 15

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, March 15, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover stories: “Review: Silver Lake’s All Day Baby is brightest at breakfast and lunch” by Bill Addison and “Review: Onda, the most anticipated new restaurant in Los Angeles, is still finding its sea legs” by Patricia Escárcega
Photos: Christina House and Mariah Tauger

8

March 22

Los Angeles Times Food section covers, Sunday, March 22, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “The week everything changed” by Peter Meehan
Illustration: Clay Hickson and Liana Jegers

9

April 5

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, April 5, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “This is what it’s like to deliver food during a pandemic” by Lucas Kwan Peterson
Illustration: Simon Bailly

10

April 12

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, April 12, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “The pandemic and hoarding are drying up vital food supplies to L.A.'s homeless residents” by Brian Park
Photos: Mariah Tauger and Al Seib

11

April 19

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, April 19, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Cover story: “A can, a pan, a plan: Quick and easy recipes to make with canned meats” by Garrett Snyder
Illustration: Megan Badilla

12

May 24

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, May 24, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “Who knew Vespertine’s Jordan Kahn could make such comforting takeout food? (He did)” by Bill Addison
Illustration: Michael DeForge

13

June 7

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, June 7, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “Here’s a list of more than 200 black-owned food businesses in L.A.” by Jenn Harris
Illustration: Kgabo Mametja

14

June 14

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, June 14, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “This is what dining at L.A. restaurants looks like now” by Los Angeles Times staff
Illustration: Walter Green

15

June 21

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, June 21, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “These two L.A. chefs aren’t staying quiet. Their meals are fueling a revolution against racism” by Patricia Escárcega
Photo: Mariah Tauger
Illustration: Flavia Salvadori

16

June 28

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, June 28, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Cover story: “Mexi-Vegan cooking is mainstream in Southern California. And it’s only getting bigger” by Patricia Escárcega
Photo: Mariah Tauger
Illustration: Julio Salgado

17

July 5

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, July 5, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “Talking takeout and Koreatown with Jonathan Park” by Brian Park
Photo: Mariah Tauger

18

August 16

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: The pickle issue by Jenn Harris
Illustration: Mercedes Bazan

19

September 6

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “How to pick a watermelon” by Lucas Kwan Peterson
Illustration: Kristen Sgalambro

20

September 20

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “Razed and exposed, the restaurant industry is due for change” by Bill Addison
Illustration: Pearl Shen

21

October 4

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Cover story: The kimchi issue by Brian Park
Photo: Mariah Tauger
Illustration: Mikki Paek

22

November 15

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “For Thanksgiving 2020, throw tradition out the window” by Ben Mims
Photo: Silvia Razgova
Illustration: Nicole Vas

23

December 20

Los Angeles Times Food section cover, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “Kiano Moju’s ‘Afri-Cali’ Christmas” by Ben Mims
Photo: Silvia Razgova
Illustration: Nicole Vas

Share
Food
Martina Ibáñez-Baldor

Martina Ibáñez-Baldor is a designer and art director for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, she worked for the Minneapolis Star Tribune and Milwaukee Magazine. She has a degree in journalism and Spanish from Marquette University.