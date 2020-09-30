Can we offer you some kimchi in these trying times?
Welcome to the wonderful world of kimchi!
Kimchi, the Korean fermented staple food, might be a side dish to some, but we’re giving it the spotlight it deserves.
Read all about its history, its place in Korean cuisine and culture, where to find it in L.A. and how to make your own at home.
Credits:
Art director: Martina Ibáñez-Baldor
Illustrations by: Christina Lee, Silver Park, Mikkalous
Photo editor: Kate Kuo
Staff photos by: Mariah Tauger, Myung J. Chun, Gina Ferazzi
Editor: Alice Short
Copy edited by: Lisa Horowitz, Alison Dingeldein, Steve Elders, Marina Levario, Daryl H. Miller, Tara Paniogue, Mark Sachs
Recipes courtesy of: Hae Jung Cho, Emily Kim/Maangchi, Haejung Kim
Recipes tested and edited by: Julie Giuffrida and Genevieve Ko
