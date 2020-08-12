Are you going to eat that pickle?
-
Betty Hallock has been addicted to umeboshi (Japanese pickled plums) since she was a finicky kid, but she never thought to make her own until we were in the middle of a pandemic-instigated lockdown.
-
Where to find different kinds of pickles in L.A., including kimchi, pickled herring, achaar, kosher dills and more.
-
Why people are pickling.
-
Pickle tips from Porridge + Puffs chef Minh Phan, Birdie G’s chef Jeremy Fox, pickle workshop instructor Jessica Wang and Dr. Arielle Johnson.
-
Porridge + Puffs chef Minh Phan shares her recipe for bread-and-butter pickles
-
Birdie G’s chef Jeremy Fox shares his recipe for pickled cucumbers from his cookbook “On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen.”
-
Preserved lemon cilantro-scallion paste is a flavorful, tangy and fresh condiment that works with any meal.
-
These versions of pickled jalapeños, one crunchy and one cooked, are easy to make for a tangy, spicy condiment.
-
Taqueria-style pickled jalapeños with onion, garlic and carrot are easy to make at home.
-
These pickled vegetables are a little spicy from jalapeños and chiles de arbol.
-
Jessica Wang shares her recipe for preserved lemons.
-
Usha Prabakaran shares her best tips for anyone looking to dive into Indian pickles.