A Mediterranean pop-up, another Bungalow and the Return of DineL.A.

Here is a selection of notable restaurant news from in and around Los Angeles.



Sant’olina

Roasted salmon with white beans and an olive chermoula. (Kathryn Ballay)

There’s an Israeli-Mediterranean restaurant pop-up headed to the rooftop of the Beverly Hills Hotel. Sant’olina – the latest project from h.wood Group – is scheduled to open in early March and run indefinitely. The mezze-forward menu will include fresh hummus, marinated feta, harissa-cured salmon, bourekas stuffed with farmers cheese, and heirloom beets with labneh. Open for dinner and weekend brunch.

Info: 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, santolinabh.com

The Bungalow Kitchen

Chef Michael Mina and nightlife impresario Brent Bolthouse have partnered on the Bungalow Kitchen, a casual clubhouse-inspired restaurant set to open March 4. The Bungalow Kitchen sits on the waterfront in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore and builds on Bolthouse’s other Bungalow restaurants. Expect dishes like shellfish served over ice or charcoal-grilled; short rib “Pop-Tarts” drizzled with bordelaise; sweet potato pancakes topped with house-smoked salmon; and Mina’s signature lobster pot pie.

Info: 6400 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, (562) 719-9400, bungalowkitchen.com/belmont-shore



DineL.A.

The countywide restaurant week returns for 14 days (March 1-14) of prix-fixe menus and specials, offering lunches for as little as $15 and dinners for $25 and up. There will be full-service patio dining as well as takeout and delivery. Look for limited-run dishes and discounts at hundreds of restaurants across L.A.; new participants include Ospi and Adrift Burger Bar in Venice, and Poppy + Rose downtown.

Info: Various locations, discoverlosangeles.com/dinela

Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee

Sidecar Doughnuts in Del Mar has reopened with a giveaway deal. (Sidecar Doughnuts)

The doughnut chain just added a location at Third Street and Fairfax. Like the Santa Monica and Torrance shops, the new outpost will make fresh, small-batch doughnuts every hour, seven days a week.

Info: 175 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 818-3008, sidecardoughnuts.com



Colossus

San Pedro’s Colossus bakery is set to open a second bricks-and-mortar location — this time in Long Beach — by the end of the month. The newest Colossus will feature an open-kitchen format that allows customers to watch as bakers prep croissants and more than 20 types of pastries, while a larger oven will expand the Colossus bread program. Look for a takeout-friendly menu of sandwiches and tartines as well.

Info: 4716 2nd St., Long Beach, colossusbread.com



Crowns & Hops

Crowns & Hops founders Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter hope to make craft beer more inclusive. (Jason Flynn)

Inglewood-based brewery Crowns & Hops recently unveiled a line of beer to celebrate Black History Month. The new brews include the HBCU IPA, the first beer in a series honoring the students and graduates of historically Black colleges and universities, as well as the Urban Queen Imperial Coffee Stout, a collaboration with Oakland’s Red Bay Coffee. They are available at retailers throughout L.A., including Blackbeard’s Crafts in Sawtelle, Simon’s Market & Provisions in Venice, Liquor Land in Long Beach, and select Whole Foods.

crownsandhops.com

Corsa x Rob Hill Watts fundraiser

Botanical-tonics company Corsa is teaming with abstractionist painter Rob Hill for a fundraising package that benefits Watts Community Core. Each bundle includes a 12-pack of the locally made tonics, as well as a shirt featuring Hill’s art. A quarter of the proceeds will go to providing resources and programs in Watts.

Info: corsa.co/products/rob-hill-x-corsa-bundle