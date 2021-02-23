Seafood-centric in Pasadena, more hot chicken and HomeState To-Go in West Adams

Saso

Saso, a seafood-centric restaurant at the Pasadena Playhouse, takes its inspiration from three coastal regions — the Basque Country, the Pacific Northwest and Los Angeles— for a menu of pintxos, Wagyu tomahawk steaks, handmade pastas, a raw bar and desserts such as torrijas and Basque cheesecake. Saso is open Wednesday to Sunday with patio seating for the full menu and oysters-and-wine sets for takeout.

37 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, (626) 808-4976, sasobistro.com

Rick’s Produce at the Original Farmers Market

Rick’s Produce has opened a stall within the Original Farmers Market that serves cafe fare. (Stephanie Breijo)

Rick’s Produce, a Fallbrook, Calif.-based farm that supplies L.A. restaurants, has opened a stall within the Original Farmers Market, selling a rainbow of vegetables, herbs, fruits, fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, local honey, fresh pastas, sandwiches, toasts and other cafe fare. Find the new stall near the West 3rd Street parking lot entrance. Open daily.

6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, 323-433-4370, farmersmarketla.com/merchants/124/rick-s-produce-market

Sushi Hide

Sushi Hide, an edomae-style sushi bar, is open in Little Tokyo’s Japanese Village Plaza. A partnership with Hideyuki Takeda of Sushi Takeda, the restaurant sources its fish from California as well as Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, then marinates and cures it for its nigiri and chirashi. Order hot pot sets, sushi boxes, ever-changing barachirasi and party-size “mega boxes” to-go.

123 Astronaut Ellison S. Onizuka St., #307, Los Angeles, (213) 613-0083, exploretock.com/sushihide

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a new location in Culver City. (Dave’s Hot Chicken)

Nashville-inspired hot-chicken specialist Dave’s Hot Chicken is slated to open in Culver City on Feb. 26, with chicken tenders and sliders available in seven levels of spiciness. Since its 2017 launch, Dave’s has sold the franchise rights to nearly 300 locations, but the new Culver City restaurant will be owned and operated by its founders. Open daily until midnight, with patio seating, takeout and delivery.

10704 Venice Blvd., Culver City, (310) 362-0777, daveshotchicken.com

HomeState To-Go

Tex-Mex destination HomeState is expanding to West Adams this spring with the local chain’s first walk-up window. HomeState To-Go will offer a full menu of tacos, migas, queso, quesadillas and more in a streamlined, takeout-only format.

3923 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, myhomestate.com

Thank You Coffee

In early March, the popup Thank You Coffee will open in a larger, permanent outpost — still shared with stationery shop Paper Please — offering five-spice lattes, teas and pour-overs, with room for a larger coffee bar. A second permanent location, in Anaheim, is set to open this spring.

938 N. Hill St., Los Angeles, (562) 265-8359, thankyoucoffee.com

Sweet Chick at Dodger Stadium

Whenever Dodger Stadium reopens to the public, chicken and waffles will be waiting. Sweet Chick, the Fairfax fried-chicken restaurant, plans to open an outpost in the baseball stadium in April, promising a menu of chicken, buttermilk biscuits, sides and more.

1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles, sweetchick.com

