All Season Brewing Co. and Chica’s Tacos opens, Family Style Fest returns
A selection of notable restaurant news from in and around Los Angeles.
All Season Brewing and Chica’s Tacos
Miracle Mile’s long-vacant Firestone Tire & Service Center is now home to a new brewery and taqueria. All Season Brewing Co. operates a 15-barrel brewery with a taproom and bar in the Streamline Moderne-style building, while Chica’s Tacos runs a stand selling tacos, nachos, Mexican-inspired pizzas and unique to this location, chicken wings. Open daily with patio seating and takeout.
800 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 591-0330, allseasonbrewing.com
Family Style Fest returns
The streetwear and food festival from Blondie Beach and the Hundreds is returning with a second drive-in event, featuring exclusive restaurant-merchandise collaborations, menus from South L.A. restaurants and movie screenings. This iteration will take over the parking lot of Inglewood’s new SoFi Stadium on March 26-28. Tickets include access to the drive-in and its programming of live music and two films per night. Limited-run merchandise and food from restaurants such as Simply Wholesome, Hotville Chicken and Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen will be available for purchase. Tickets, on sale March 8, are $75 for general admission and $150 for VIP, which includes premium parking and a gift bag. Both general admission and VIP tickets will allow entry for up to five people per car. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the nonprofit DreamHaus.
1000 S. Prairie Ave., Inglewood, familystylefest.com
Poppy & Seed preview
A follow-up restaurant to Downtown L.A.’s Poppy + Rose is slated to open in April in a 1,650-square-foot greenhouse space in the Anaheim Packing District, with contemporary American small plates and an on-site garden. Poppy & Seed is offering a preview (March 3-6 and 10-14) with a limited menu for takeout and delivery that includes cacio e pepe, buttermilk-brined fried chicken sandwiches and sea bass with salsa verde.
350 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim, (714) 603-7130, poppyandseedoc.com
New cafe in Santa Monica
A new cafe on the Third Street Promenade specializes in “cult-favorite” dishes, including avocado toast, Nashville-style hot chicken and bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, in addition to salads, burgers and parfaits. Cult — from the owners of Lanea and the Craftsman Bar & Kitchen — also has a full cocktail bar and a coffee bar. Open with patio seating, takeout and delivery.
1460 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica, (424) 835-1554, cultsantamonica.com
JOEY Manhattan Beach
JOEY has opened a 9,400-square-foot restaurant and bar in the Manhattan Village complex. Like its downtown and Woodland Hills locations, JOEY will offer all-day burgers, sandwiches, salads, sushi, small plates and steakhouse fare. Open daily with patio seating, takeout and delivery.
3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, (310) 546-1163, joeyrestaurants.com
Larry’s Smashburgers
Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo have unveiled a new takeout and delivery concept for smash burgers and ice cream. Larry’s Smashburgers operates out of the Son of a Gun kitchen — also owned by the restaurateurs — and offers burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, curly fries and pints of ice cream from noon to 5 p.m. daily. Order by phone or through Caviar and DoorDash.
8370 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 782-9033, larryssmashburgers.com
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.