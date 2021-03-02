A selection of notable restaurant news from in and around Los Angeles.

All Season Brewing and Chica’s Tacos

Miracle Mile’s long-vacant Firestone Tire & Service Center is now home to a new brewery and taqueria. All Season Brewing Co. operates a 15-barrel brewery with a taproom and bar in the Streamline Moderne-style building, while Chica’s Tacos runs a stand selling tacos, nachos, Mexican-inspired pizzas and unique to this location, chicken wings. Open daily with patio seating and takeout.

800 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 591-0330, allseasonbrewing.com

Family Style Fest returns

The streetwear and food festival from Blondie Beach and the Hundreds is returning with a second drive-in event, featuring exclusive restaurant-merchandise collaborations, menus from South L.A. restaurants and movie screenings. This iteration will take over the parking lot of Inglewood’s new SoFi Stadium on March 26-28. Tickets include access to the drive-in and its programming of live music and two films per night. Limited-run merchandise and food from restaurants such as Simply Wholesome, Hotville Chicken and Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen will be available for purchase. Tickets, on sale March 8, are $75 for general admission and $150 for VIP, which includes premium parking and a gift bag. Both general admission and VIP tickets will allow entry for up to five people per car. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the nonprofit DreamHaus.

Advertisement

1000 S. Prairie Ave., Inglewood, familystylefest.com

Poppy & Seed’s preview menu includes cacio e pepe and buttermilk-brined fried chicken sandwiches.

(Max Milla/Max Milla mxxmlla.com)

Poppy & Seed preview

A follow-up restaurant to Downtown L.A.’s Poppy + Rose is slated to open in April in a 1,650-square-foot greenhouse space in the Anaheim Packing District, with contemporary American small plates and an on-site garden. Poppy & Seed is offering a preview (March 3-6 and 10-14) with a limited menu for takeout and delivery that includes cacio e pepe, buttermilk-brined fried chicken sandwiches and sea bass with salsa verde.

350 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim, (714) 603-7130, poppyandseedoc.com

Advertisement

New cafe in Santa Monica

A new cafe on the Third Street Promenade specializes in “cult-favorite” dishes, including avocado toast, Nashville-style hot chicken and bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, in addition to salads, burgers and parfaits. Cult — from the owners of Lanea and the Craftsman Bar & Kitchen — also has a full cocktail bar and a coffee bar. Open with patio seating, takeout and delivery.

1460 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica, (424) 835-1554, cultsantamonica.com

JOEY Manhattan Beach

JOEY has opened a 9,400-square-foot restaurant and bar in the Manhattan Village complex. Like its downtown and Woodland Hills locations, JOEY will offer all-day burgers, sandwiches, salads, sushi, small plates and steakhouse fare. Open daily with patio seating, takeout and delivery.

3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, (310) 546-1163, joeyrestaurants.com

Advertisement

Larry’s Smashburgers offers burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, curly fries, and pints of ice cream.

(Stephanie Breijo)

Larry’s Smashburgers

Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo have unveiled a new takeout and delivery concept for smash burgers and ice cream. Larry’s Smashburgers operates out of the Son of a Gun kitchen — also owned by the restaurateurs — and offers burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, curly fries and pints of ice cream from noon to 5 p.m. daily. Order by phone or through Caviar and DoorDash.

8370 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 782-9033, larryssmashburgers.com

