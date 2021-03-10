New L.A. restaurant offerings: customizable sushi and Goop for delivery

A selection of notable restaurant news from in and around Los Angeles.

Yakumi

Innovative Dining Group (Katana, Sushi Roku) is launching its first fast-casual sushi restaurant, Yakumi. Opening for takeout and delivery on March 11 and for patio dining on March 12, Yakumi will serve limited, customizable boxes that mix and match nigiri and rolls, plus à la carte salads, rolls, and nigiri with toppings such as truffled soy sauce with sesame seeds. Beer, wine and sake will also be available.

3919 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank, (818) 962-3403, yakumi.com

A third Win~Dow is set to open just off Sunset Junction in Silver Lake in midsummer. (The Win~Dow)

The Win~Dow in Silver Lake

Venice steakhouse American Beauty operates two casual Win~Dow walk-up stands for smash burgers, fried chicken sandwiches and grain bowls, and now the steakhouse’s takeout- and delivery-only offshoot is heading to Silver Lake. The third Win~Dow is set to open just off Sunset Junction in midsummer with a menu that replicates the Venice location’s — which means milkshakes and dipped ice cream cones on offer, as well.

1529 Griffith Park Blvd., Los Angeles, thewin-dow.la

Goop Kitchen

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand is entering the food delivery business. Chef Kim Floresca, previously the executive sous chef of Napa Valley’s Michelin-starred Restaurant at Meadowood, is overseeing a gluten-free menu of teriyaki organic-chicken bowls; chopped salads featuring nitrate-free turkey salami; and miso Niçoise salads that include farmers market produce and sustainable salmon, among other dishes. The operation will be based in Santa Monica with a delivery radius that includes Venice, Culver City, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, Beverly Hills and beyond.

goop.com/goop-kitchen

Taqueando & Friends

Bill Esparza’s massive taco festival is currently taking the shape of Taqueando & Friends, a series of chef pop-ups. From March 10 to April 25, Wednesday to Sunday, Priscilla Curiel of Tuétano Taquería in San Diego and the team from Tamales Elena y Antojitos in Bell Gardens will sell tacos and tamales, while Ricky Piña of roving taco truck Ricky’s Fish Tacos will sell tacos Thursdays to Sundays, all within the former home of Church & State. Takeout and patio seating available.

1850 Industrial St., Los Angeles, (213) 405-1434, taqueandofest.com/pop-up

In Good Company lets local chefs create heat-and-serve frozen dishes. (Olivia Hayo)

In Good Company

A handful of L.A. restaurants are keeping meals cool through In Good Company, a new service through which chefs create heat-and-serve frozen dishes that are delivered in reusable and returnable containers. In Good Company launched in San Diego and just announced its first L.A. series, which features 10 chefs. Angry Egret Dinette is creating a pork quesadilla inspired by chef-owner Wes Avila’s Tía Judy; Highly Likely is making Morrocan braised short rib; pop-up Parm Boyz is selling its chicken parm; and dumpling stalwart Hui Tou Xiang is offering variety packs of pork or vegetarian dumplings, and more. Look for new L.A. releases bimonthly.

eatigc.com/shop

TheBlvd Privé pop-up

The Beverly Wilshire’s private cobblestone street is now an outdoor-only extension of the hotel’s restaurant, TheBlvd. Running as an indefinite pop-up, TheBlvd Privé expands on the menu with new dishes as well as new wine and cocktail pairings. Open Wednesday to Sunday.

9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, (310) 275-5200, theblvdrestaurant.com