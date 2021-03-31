Wolfgang Puck expands in WeHo, Filipino market pops up in Arts District and more

Playita

The family behind local taqueria chain Guisados recently launched a casual mariscos restaurant in the former home of El Siete Mares in Silver Lake. Playita serves a streamlined menu of Mexican-food classics, but diverts from the chain’s famous corn tortillas and braises to focus on ceviches, tacos dorados, campechanas and aguachiles that remind the De La Torre family of vacations to the beaches of Mexico. Flour tortillas, beer-battered shrimp and fish, and taquitos also are available from the De La Torres for the first time. Open daily with patio seating.

3143 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, instagram.com/playitamariscos

Ospero and Merois at Pendry

Two Wolfgang Puck restaurants are set to open within the Pendry West Hollywood on April 2. You’ll find European all-day cafe and bistro fare at the ground-level Ospero, including dishes such as Calabrian chicken and family-recipe cheese ravioli, and rooftop views and a blend of Japanese, Southeast Asian, French and California cuisine at Merois. For the first month or so, Merois will be open only to guests and residents of the hotel, as well as members of the Pendry’s social club, the Britely. The Spago chef’s son, Byron Puck, will oversee both restaurants at the new hotel along the Sunset Strip.

8430 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 928-9000, pendry.com/west-hollywood/dining

Find Calabrian chicken at Ospero, one of two new Wolfgang Puck restaurants opening in the Pendry West Hollywood. (Oscar Zagal)

Olly’s Pretzels

Olly’s Pretzels is becoming permanent in Culver City. The soft-pretzel operation began in home kitchens during the COVID-19 pandemic, then launched as a pop-up kiosk within Platform’s complex of shops and restaurants. Now, the kiosk is here to stay, with offerings including everything-seasoning pretzels with chive cream cheese, cinnamon sugar pretzels with dulce de leche dipping sauce, and a classic salt pretzel with mustard. Available for Saturday and Sunday pickup, with more days to come. A portion of proceeds benefit Free Arts.

8840 Washington Blvd., Culver City, ollyspretzels.com

1720 dining series

The warehouse-district venue 1720, which has hosted shows by Dillon Francis, Questlove and others, is putting its kitchen to new use with music-themed food events. The 21-and-up series will feature live DJ sets and limited indoor seating. It kicks off with a Daft Punk-inspired dinner April 9, followed by a Drake dinner April 10. More events, including brunches, will follow. The events will feature 1720’s regular menu of sliders, street tacos, freshly baked brownies and beyond, plus specials and cocktails and the possibility of sushi from 1720’s delivery concept, Umi. Reservations can be made via 1720’s website or directly through Tock.

1720 E. 16th St., Los Angeles, (213) 536-2536, 1720.la

Taste of the Pacific’s beef short ribs on the grill at Filled Market, a weekly celebration of Filipino culture in the Arts District. (Stephanie Breijo)

Filled Market

This outdoor food and retail market celebrating Filipino culture pops up in the Arts District on Sundays. Orchestrated by marketing and translation company Filuency, the Filled Market hosts vendors such as Lobsterdamus, Mano Po, Tim’s Thai Tea and Taste of the Pacific for longganisa lumpia, chicken inasal, smoked crab legs, fresh coconut water and more. Part of Filuency’s broader Manila District initiative, which spotlights Filipino culture, the Filled Market spotlights new food stalls, shops and specials. Follow @maniladistrictLA and @filledmarket on Instagram for updates. 11a.m. to 4 p.m.

1801 E. 7th St., Los Angeles, filuency.com/manila-district

Chicken inasal with garlic rice and fresh coconut water from Mano Po, one of Filled Market’s vendors at the weekly Filipino-culture event. (Stephanie Breijo)

Vaquero Bar and Coast Range

The first of two Solvang eateries from a trio of notable L.A. chefs is set to open April 8, offering wood-fired steak frites, a patio overlooking the Old Mission Santa Inés and a customers’ choice playlist of vinyl records. Vaquero Bar is the sibling concept to forthcoming steak and seafood restaurant Coast Range and a joint effort from chef-partners Lincoln Carson (Bon Temps), Anthony Carron (Top Round, 800 Degrees) and Steven Fretz (Nic’s on Beverly). Coast Range and Vaquero Bar will focus on hyper-regional ingredients, such as local rock cod for the fish and chips. Longtime L.A. bartender and manager Joey Sabato (the Church Key, the Bazaar) will head the bar program. Vaquero Bar will run Thursdays to Mondays to start. Coast Range is set to open in late spring.

1635 Mission Drive, Solvang, @coastrangerestaurant/