Food

Dinner series event features superstar chef Enrique Olvera

Chef Enrique Olvera
Chef Enrique Olvera will be talking with L.A. Times arts and urban design columnist Carolina A. Miranda and filmmaker, screenwriter and award-winning director Fernando Frias de la Parra at the next L.A. Times Dinner Series event.
(Los Angeles Times)
Chef Enrique Olvera, the force behind Mexico City’s Pujol, Manhattan’s Cosme and the recently opened Damian in L.A.'s Arts District, will be one of the big names at the next L.A. Times Dinner Series event, a four-course meal in Los Angeles and New York on April 24.

In a conversation themed around awards season and hosted by L.A. Times arts and urban design columnist Carolina A. Miranda, Olvera will be talking with filmmaker, screenwriter and award-winning director Fernando Frias de la Parra (“I’m No Longer Here”).

The L.A. meal from Damian (to be picked up by diners before the event) features costillas enmoladas (with pork ribs and belly, kimchi, and mole negro.) In New York, the meal from Cosme centers around the restaurant’s duck carnitas.

Tickets are $105 per person, with a minimum of two tickets per household. The charity partner for the event is Project Angel Food.

Food

