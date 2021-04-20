A new restaurant from Curtis and Luke Stone, Musso & Frank returns and U Street Pizza

U Street Pizza

The team behind Italian restaurant Union just opened a sibling concept, U Street Pizza, which puts a California spin on New York-style pies. Two-day-fermented dough gets topped with the likes of pepperoni with vodka sauce; littleneck clams with parsley and lemon; and mozzarella with fior di latte and fresh cream. Salads, arancini, seasonal vegetables and desserts are also on offer. Open daily with indoor dining and takeout available; delivery and outdoor dining coming soon.

33 E. Union St., Pasadena, (626)-605-0340, ustreetpizza.com

Curtis Stone at the Trust Building

Maude and Gwen chef Curtis Stone and his restaurateur brother, Luke Stone, are set to open a rooftop restaurant and bar atop downtown’s Trust Building next spring. The pair will also head the food and beverage programs on the ground floor of the Art Deco structure, which will house offices, retail and dining areas. During office hours, the 11,755-square-foot rooftop restaurant and events space will function as a lounge open only to the building’s tenants; at 5 p.m., it will be open to the public with a menu that celebrates farmers and natural ingredients.

433 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, thetrustbldg.com

Musso & Frank Grill returns

One of Hollywood’s most storied restaurants will reopen May 6 for the first time since its July 2020 closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Musso & Frank Grill, which turns 102 later this year, is reopening in time for Mother’s Day weekend, and reservations are now open.

6667 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 467-7788, mussoandfrank.com

Sesame is focusing on longtime Asian pantry staples as well as new, small-batch and local goods from Pan-Asian makers. (Stephanie Breijo)

Sesame

A new mini mart in Chinatown is focusing on longtime Asian pantry staples as well as new, small-batch and local goods from Pan-Asian makers. On April 24, owner Linda Sivrican will open Sesame with produce from nearby vendors such as Avenue 33 and Rose Hill Farm; prepared foods are made by her 72-year-old mother, who operates Retro Saigon Bistro and catering in Long Beach; Sivrican’s own nostalgic, favorite snacks such as candied kumquats and banana candy; and kitchen utensils such as knives and noodle strainer baskets.

936 N. Hill St., Los Angeles, sesame.com

The Garden at Manuela

Arts District restaurant Manuela has opened a new, weekend-only bar in its courtyard garden, with a menu of cocktails and bites exclusive to the space. Manuela executive chef Kris Tominaga’s new dishes include chile de árbol chicken with white barbecue sauce and pickles, garlic shrimp with heirloom grits and chips with beans and queso fresco. Drinks include beer, wine, cocktails and pitchers of sangria. Open Friday to Sunday.

907 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 849-0480, manuela-la.com

Dino’s new wings are marinated, dredged in a blend of seasonings and breading, and then fried. (Stephanie Breijo)

Dino’s Famous Chicken wings

One of L.A.’s most iconic chicken restaurants is adding its first official new item in 50 years. The Demetrios family, which started the chain, hired chef Royce Burke (Secret Lasagna) to create some new wings. They’re marinated in the classic Dino’s sauce for at least 48 hours, dredged in a blend of seasonings and breading, and then fried. They come plain or tossed in a thickened Dino’s sauce. More dipping sauces, along with chicken tenders and a chicken-tenders sandwich, will follow in the coming months. Currently available at the Pico Union location, followed by the Azusa and Pico Rivera outposts.

2575 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 380-3554, dinosfamouschicken.com

Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store

A New York-style pizzeria with 45 years of experience and a food truck is set to open an outpost in Irvine. The new Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store is expected to launch in Campus Plaza in May with dishes found on the menus of the Newport Beach and Aliso Viejo locations, plus exclusive items and specials.

4533 Campus Drive, Irvine, sgtpepps.com

