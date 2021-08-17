Sichuan destination Mian expands to West Adams with more space and a view of the dumplings

Mian West Adams

Mian, San Gabriel Valley’s Sichuan noodle house, opened an Artesia location earlier this year , and now the local chain has expanded into West Adams. Like the Artesia restaurant, the newest Mian will also offer beer and wine. Unlike any of the other Mian destinations for hand-pulled noodles and other Sichuan specialties, the West Adams space also features an open kitchen and a “chef’s counter” where guests can watch dumplings being folded and other dishes being made. Open Wednesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner.

5263 West Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 900-2782, miantaste.com

Mian’s new location in West Adams allows guests to watch as dumplings are folded and other dishes are made. (Karina Pires)

Jail Joa

A new Korean restaurant is serving marinated-sashimi bibimbap, Korean fried chicken, army stew, dumplings and other dishes in the same Westlake strip mall that houses Hanchic . Jail Joa offers classic Korean food that’s meant to pair with drinks, although the owners are awaiting a beer and wine license. Currently the restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. but plans to extend hours to 2 a.m. nightly once alcohol sales are permitted.

2500 W. 8th St., Unit #108, Los Angeles, (213) 908-6423, instagram.com/jail.joa

Randy’s Donuts Santa Monica

Randy’s will be opening its first Westside location — in Santa Monica — on Aug. 31. The new location will be the eighth shop in the chain operating in California and will offer the usual 60-plus flavors of doughnuts and pastries, as well as a new signature-roast coffee that will later roll out to the other locations. On opening day guests can receive one free glazed doughnut between 6 a.m. and noon. Open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

829 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, randysdonuts.com

The newest Randy’s won’t feature Inglewood’s massive doughnut-shaped signage, but it will feature a 10-foot replica. (Randy’s Donuts)

The Breakfast Club

A new all-day, breakfast-themed restaurant is now open in Hollywood. The Breakfast Club, which bills itself as a photo-ready “influencer café,” serves pancake boards, benedicts, salads, hashes and family-style tomahawk steak and egg platters, plus beer, wine and cocktails, all from father-and-son restaurateur team Robert and Robbie Earl. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

1600 Vine St., Los Angeles, (213) 802-2582, thebreakfastclubla.com

Vegan Oktoberfest

The plant-based Vegan Oktoberfest is scheduled to return on Oct. 16 at Los Angeles Center Studios in downtown Los Angeles. This year’s 21-and-older event will include stein-holding contests, an oompah band, an ’80s-and-’90s cover band, costume contests and more live entertainment, in addition to more than 15 vegan-food vendors, including Word of Mouth, Cena Vegan and Phyto’s Vegan Eats, the latter of which will serve plant-based bratwurst. Tickets, priced from $50-$70, include unlimited beer samples, in addition to three 14-ounce pours. There is also a $20 ticket option that does not include alcohol.

450 S. Bixel St., Los Angeles, veganoktoberfest.com

Savannah, Ga.'s Pizzeria Vittoria is popping up in Los Angeles for one night only. (Andrew Thomas Lee)

Pizzeria Vittoria comes to town

On Sunday, Aug. 22, from 4:30-9 p.m., Savannah, Ga.’s lauded Pizzeria Vittoria will do a pop-up in Los Angeles. Chef-owner Kyle Jacovino will be bringing his Neapolitan-style pizzas made with naturally fermented dough, plus antipasti and cannoli, to Melrose restaurant Ronan — whose owners will be creating dishes that pair with Jacovino’s. Reservations are available now.

