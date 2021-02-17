A Broken Spanish pop-up, carhop service at Lucky’s Malibu and a new Mian noodle house

Broken Spanish at NeueHouse Hollywood

Ray Garcia’s Alta California restaurant Broken Spanish closed in 2020, but it’s returning for a limited run within NeueHouse Hollywood. Though the workspace is private, the restaurant’s pop-up — from Thursdays to Saturdays, Feb. 25 to March 27 — is open to the public. Much of the menu will be new, including a tetela with fava beans, charcoal-grilled black adobo mushrooms, and scallop aguachile. A handful of Broken Spanish cocktails will be served as well. The popup will offer patio dining only.

6121 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 593-7383, resy.com/cities/la/broken-spanish-neuehouse-hollywood

Broken Spanish returns as a popup at NeueHouse Hollywood, Thursdays to Saturdays, Feb. 25 to March 27. (Koury Angelo)

Lucky’s Malibu

Lucky’s in Malibu — a new, second location of the Montecito steakhouse — has launched a casual carhop component to its steaks and shrimp cocktails. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, customers can pull up to the restaurant’s spot in the Malibu Country Mart for the pop-up carhop’s more casual selection of burgers, truffle fries, pulled pork sandwiches, ribs and milkshakes as well as steak frites, wedge salads and grilled salmon. Delivery, takeout and patio service are availablefor the regular menu.

3835 Cross Creek Road, Malibu, (310) 317-0099, luckysmalibu.com



Mian

Sichuan-style noodle house Mian has expanded from San Gabriel to Artesia, offering new dishes, the chain’s first beer and wine service, and patio seating. Mian executive chef Tony Xu, also of Chengdu Taste, created eight new items for the latest outpost, including Chengdu-style beef jerky. A fourth Mian is scheduled to open in West L.A. in the spring.

11632 South St., Artesia, (562) 860-6880, instagram.com/mian_taste



DSCO Sushi at Kensho

Pop-up DSCO Sushi offers spherical, temari sushi from within Kensho, the restaurant and wine bar on the grounds of Yamashiro. Yoya Takahashi of Hamasaku designed the menu of colorful to-go sushi sets, which include nine-piece omakase selections along with soup, salad and mochi, with add-ons for sake, natural wine and house-made Chu-Hai cocktails. Order by Thursday for weekend pickup.

1999 N. Sycamore Ave., Hollywood Hills, (213) 822-2103, dscosushi.com

DSCO Sushi, a new pop-up, offers spherical, temari sushi from within Kensho, the restaurant on the grounds of Yamashiro. (J Whitaker and Emi Rose Kitawaki)

Good Clean Fun

Good Clean Fun, a natural-wine shop, bar and restaurant, is scheduled to open within the Olive Street location of Cognoscenti Coffee by the end of the month. It will host a bottle shop, pastries and prepared foods for the coffee shop in the daytime and a bar and restaurant serving dishes like local-fish rillettes, ’nduja bucatini, farmers market salads with walnut dust and horchata custard pies in the evening. Takeout and patio service.

868 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, (503) 819-3651, goodcleanfundtla.com

Hurry Curry of Tokyo

After 33 years, Hurry Curry of Tokyo, a Sawtelle yoshoku destination known for its katsus and curries — including its signature curry, made from 21 spices — will close at the end of the month. Delivery, takeout and patio dining are available through February, and donations to a new Go Fund Me campaign will aid Hurry Curry employees after the closure.

2131 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle (310) 473-1640, hurrycurryoftokyo.com

