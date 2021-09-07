An ‘Iron Chef’ opens a Pan-Asian restaurant in West Hollywood

Sa’Moto

Masaharu Morimoto (“Iron Chef”) has a new Pan-Asian restaurant within West Hollywood’s Doheny Room. Sa’Moto opened Thursday with dishes such as dan dan noodles; tuna “pizza” with anchovy aioli; crab spring rolls; sushi; and twice-cooked ribs in chili hoisin sauce. The restaurant offers Asian-inspired cocktails, plus sake, wine, beer and large-format punch bowls. Open Tuesday to Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m.

9077 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (424) 777-0266, samotobymorimoto.com/doheny-room

A new restaurant for Johnny Lee

Pearl River Deli chef-owner Johnny Lee plans to open a restaurant this fall in the former home of Vivian Ku’s pop-up Today Starts Here in Chinatown. Lee intends to reformat Pearl River Deli, his Cantonese-leaning restaurant in Far East Plaza, to be more fast-casual and focus the new restaurant on full-service dinners with dishes such as clay-pot rice and whole steamed fish.

935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles, instagram.com/prd_la

At vegan restaurant Berbere, dishes will include injera, chickpea stew and a house-made veggie burger. (Danielle G. Adams)

Berbere by T&T Lifestyle

Smorgasburg L.A. vendor Berbere is going permanent with a new Ethiopian-inspired, all-vegan restaurant in Santa Monica. At the bricks-and-mortar space set to open Tuesday, chef and nutritionist Tezeta Alemayehu — known as Chef Tete — will prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner with house-made spice blends, injera made daily, and dishes such as blueberry teff-flour pancakes; clay pot shiro (chickpea stew); and a house-made veggie burger served with berbere-spiced potatoes. Sauces, spreads and condiments will be available for purchase, while a dedicated juice bar will serve smoothies, fresh juice and to-go fare. It’s open Sunday through Friday.

510 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 699-8642, myberbere.com

Gogo’s Tacos

A casual, colorful new taco shop is now open in Rampart Village, started by one of the owners of Guerrilla Tacos. Gogo’s Tacos, from restaurateur Brittney Valles, serves quick and casual tacos, burritos and quesadillas filled with chicken, mushroom, steak, carnitas or shrimp. Gogo’s also offers dipped soft-serve cones and floats, all served daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

3660 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 277-1935, gogostacos.com

Gogo’s Tacos, from Guerrilla Tacos co-owner Brittney Valles, serves fast-casual Mexican food in a colorful setting. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Long Beach Oktoberfest

A new Oktoberfest celebration is headed to Long Beach, bringing games, live music and German beer to the Scottish Rite Event Center Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-31. Oompah band Festmeister Hans und Die Sauerkrauts will headline the event, and bites will include bratwurst, potato salad, soft pretzels and multiple vegan options. Tickets are $20; food, beer and wine are priced separately. VIP entry, $125, includes food, parking, beer, wine and a commemorative stein. Friday and Saturday, 21 and older only; on Sunday, kids 15 and under enter for free.

855 Elm Ave., Long Beach, lboktoberfest.net

A Study of Fire

Eataly’s rooftop restaurant and bar, Terra, is reprising its live-fire cooking pop-ups with a new, fall rotation of chefs using the restaurant’s wood-fired grill for a one-night-only menu. Bludso’s BBQ chef-founder Kevin Bludso will pop up on Sept. 20, with Norberto Piattoni (the Modestos) manning the grill Oct. 22 and Rebecca King (the Bad Jew, Porcine) closing out the run on Nov. 17. Tickets are $90 per person.