Primo’s, one of L.A’s top doughnut shops, is opening in Westwood

Primo’s Donuts Westwood Village

Stalwart West L.A. doughnut shop Primo’s Donuts, which opened in 1956, is set to debut its second location on Sept. 18. The new Primo’s is filling the former Westwood Village home of Stan’s Donuts, which closed due to COVID-19 . Primo’s will offer fresh yeast and cake doughnuts, plus coffee and new items such as ice cream doughnut sandwiches and a full espresso bar. Outdoor seating, as well as a Culver City location, are coming. On opening day from noon to 1 p.m. guests can receive free buttermilk bites. Open daily from 7 a.m. until sellout.

10948 Weyburn Ave. Los Angeles, (424) 832-3861, primosdonuts.com

Family Style Fest

The sprawling food and merch festival from streetwear company the Hundreds is back on Oct. 10 with new vendors and a return to the event’s original walk-around format. This fall’s Family Style Fest will take over the lot at Television City in the Fairfax District from noon to 8 p.m., with for-purchase food and collaborative, one-day-only merch drops and dishes. The festival is flying in representatives from some of the food world’s favorite restaurants — including New York’s Russ & Daughters and Wildair, and Texas’s Truth BBQ — while also highlighting some of L.A.’s top spots, including Kato, Mariscos Jalisco, Park’s BBQ and Broad Street Oyster Co. General admission is $75. VIP tickets ($225) include an open natural-wine bar; free food from Howlin’ Ray;s, Tacos 1986 and Wildair; a VIP section; and merch. Tickets are on sale now; kids 12 and under are free.

130 N. Fairfax Ave., familystylefest.com

Little Coyote at Los Coyotes

Long Beach’s Retro Row pizza destination has opened a second location. The second Little Coyote, along with a new commissary kitchen, is situated — fittingly — in a shopping complex on a street called Los Coyotes. The second outpost offers wraparound patio space, plus New York-style pizzas, subs, salads and slices of square pies, in addition to beer, wine and merch. Open Wednesday to Sunday. Open Friday and Saturday 4-10 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 4-9 p.m.

3500 Los Coyotes Diagonal, Long Beach, (562) 352-1555, littlecoyotelbc.com

Pizzeria Little Coyote has added a second Long Beach location to its roster, offering New York-style and square pies, parking and even more patio seating. (Stephanie Breijo/Los Angeles Times)

Lao Tao closing

Taiwanese street-food star Lao Tao, in Chinatown’s Far East Plaza, is closing. The 5-year-old restaurant known for its beef ban mien, popcorn chicken and sweet sausage announced its last day of service will be Sept. 24. Chef-owner David Wang hopes to resurrect Lao Tao in another form or launch new projects sometime in the future. Get a final taste from Wednesday to Monday for lunch and dinner. Open Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

727 N. Broadway, Suite 207, Los Angeles, (213) 372-5318, laotaostreetfood.com

Luggage Room Take Away

The Luggage Room Pizzeria in Pasadena has launched a takeout-only operation, Luggage Room Take Away, in a space next to the full-service restaurant. The to-go concept makes Luggage Room’s full menu available for pickup and delivery, along with beer, wine, cocktails and growlers of craft beer for carryout. The additional footprint also expands the Luggage Room’s patio for onsite dining. Open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 5-9 p.m.; Friday 4-10 p.m.; Saturday 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, (626) 356-4440, theluggageroom.com

Shrimpfest

In honor of its 65th anniversary, San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant is throwing a crustacean-laden party on Sept. 29. Shrimpfest will run from 4 to 7 p.m. along the water and feature a live mariachi band, the restaurant’s signature heaped-high trays of seafood, and giveaways. Admission is free, with food and drink available for purchase. In the future, the owners plan to move the iconic harbor outpost to a new, larger location .

