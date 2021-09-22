Keizo Shimamoto’s Ramen Shack touches down in San Juan Capistrano

Ramen Shack

Chef Keizo Shimamoto’s highly anticipated Ramen Shack has arrived in San Juan Capistrano. The West Coast resurrection of New York’s lauded ramen-ya (from the creator of the ramen burger) is now open with limited hours and menu, including bowls of Shimamoto’s long-simmered broths and custom fresh noodles in a range of flavors and styles, such as tsukemen and negi ramen, along with small-plate specials such as karaage. Soft-opening hours, which began Sept. 16, are Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p .m. and Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Shimamoto hopes to fully open the restaurant in mid-October.

31761 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, ramenshack.com

Ghisallo + Jyan Isaac Bread

The owners of the Tasting Kitchen in Venice are set to debut a new pizzeria in Santa Monica on Sept. 23. The wood-fired Ghisallo — owned by Bruce Horwitz and Mark Meyuhas and run by chef David Rodriguez, formerly of Pizzana — will offer a range of classic and creatively topped wood-oven pizzas both whole and by the slice, plus dishes such as four-hour-smoked ribs; seasonal pastas; starters like saffron arancini and grilled prawns; and market goods such as jams, olives and truffle oils. Ghisallo will share the space with new bakery Jyan Isaac Bread from former Gjusta baker Jyan Isaac Horwitz, son of the pizzeria’s co-owner Bruce Horwitz. Patio dining, takeout and delivery will be available at Ghisallo, which is open Tuesday to Friday from 2:30 to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 2:30 to 9 p.m. The bakery also opens on Sept. 23, at 10 a.m., and will run 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday thereafter.

1622 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 399-4060, ghisallo.la

A new fast-casual pizzeria, Ghisallo, will serve seasonal whole and by-the-slice wood-fired pizzas, plus shareable plates, dessert and pantry goods. (Derrick Reed)

OC Japan Fair

Orange County’s sprawling Japanese cultural festival, OC Japan Fair, returns Oct. 15-17 with food vendors and demonstrations at the OC Fair & Event Center. General admission is $10, with more than 30 food stalls offering snacks and full meals for additional purchase, including katsu, ramen, curry, sushi, shave ice, tofu, mochi doughnuts and persimmon sampling.

88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, oc-japanfair.com

Great White Larchmont

Venice’s all-day cafe Great White has expanded to Larchmont Village. The new outpost of the Aussie-Californian cafe is open with a full espresso menu, fresh juice and smoothies; pizzas topped with hand-pulled, house-made mozzarella; sandwiches; pastas; and salads. Wine, beer and wine spritzes are on offer at the new location as well. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

244 N. Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles, greatwhitevenice.com

Venice Beach’s Cal-Aussie cafe Great White is now open daily in Larchmont Village. (Brecht Van’t Hoft)

Tatel

Tatel, with locations in Madrid and Ibiza, Spain, is now open in Beverly Hills. The modern Mediterranean restaurant and bar launched in the former Nic’s Beverly Hills space on Sept. 21 with a number of Spanish classics, including paellas, tortillas and Basque cheesecake. Expect live entertainment nightly.

453 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, (424) 380-7902, tatelrestaurants.com/beverly-hills

Sightglass café

Bay Area coffee roaster Sightglass never got to fully open its L.A. cafe due to the pandemic. The Hollywood location soft-launched with a limited menu just before COVID-19, then pivoted to become a neighborhood market. On Sept. 24 it’s set to fully reopen, this time with indoor dining. The new menu from executive chef Jillian Bartolome includes all-day breakfast burritos, hot sandwiches, salads and grain bowls, in addition to Sightglass’ existing menu of house-made pastries, sourdough bagels and coffee. Market goods are still on offer. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.