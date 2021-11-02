Musso & Frank adds new dining rooms for the first time in 66 years

Musso & Frank expands

One of L.A.’s longest-running restaurants has expanded its dining room for the first time since 1955. The Musso & Frank Grill took over two adjacent retail spaces to add three private dining rooms — one of which is a wine room and another of which can be divided into two rooms. The restaurant and bar, which opened in 1919, is one of Hollywood’s most iconic dining destinations. As with Musso’s recent COVID-19 pivots and additions , the management team worked to maintain the Old Hollywood aesthetic (details of the expansion include oak paneling and hand-painted murals). One of the new rooms can seat six to eight guests, while the other three areas can seat up to 50 people, and all four can be accessed via the restaurant’s existing dining room or a new, dedicated entrance on Hollywood Boulevard market by a red carpet.

6667 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 467-7788, mussoandfrank.com/private-dining

Goop Kitchen heads to the Valley

Lifestyle brand Goop, founded by actor Gwyneth Paltrow, launched a Westside meal delivery service — Goop Kitchen — in March, offering dishes including lettuce wraps, salads, teriyaki bowls topped with organic chicken, and DIY tacos featuring cauliflower tortillas. Now Goop Kitchen is opening a second outpost, in Studio City, delivering to neighborhoods including Burbank and North Hollywood. Kim Floresca, former executive sous chef of Napa Valley’s Restaurant at Meadowood, oversees the menu.

goop.com/goop-kitchen

Advertisement

Goodboybob adds its third outpost to L.A. this week, opening a coffee bar in Manhattan Beach with options such as breakfast chapati and lattes. (Sarah King)

Goodboybob Manhattan Beach

Coffee roastery and cafe Goodboybob is expanding to Manhattan Beach this week, opening its third outpost. The coffee shop with a focus on eclectic global sourcing has a soft opening through Wednesday with free coffee; the grand opening is scheduled for Saturday. The opening menu includes espresso tonics with yuzu syrup; a rotating selection of drip coffees; espressos; seasonal kombuchas; and bites such as tartines and chapatis, the whole-wheat breakfast wraps also found in the Culver City and Santa Monica Goodboybob locations. The newest location will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

1300 Highland Ave., Suite 109, Manhattan Beach, goodboybob.com

The Spare Room returns

In 2020 the Hollywood Roosevelt temporarily closed the Spare Room due to the pandemic, but reimagined the combination cocktail bar and bowling alley in May 2021 as an entirely outdoor (and more tropical) pop-up from spring into fall. On Thursday the Spare Room will reopen with a new bar director and a new cocktail program. Tess Anne Sawyer — formerly of New York City’s Mother’s Ruin, the Up & Up and others — is now leading the bar team, adding a new focus on highballs with infused ice as well as cocktails inspired by Sawyer’s Korean heritage (including a gimlet featuring chili sesame oil and a martini tinged with kimchi). Open Wednesday to Sunday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 769-7296, spareroomhollywood.com

The Spare Room returns with a new beverage lead and a new drink lineup, including a kimchi martini. (Wonho Frank Lee)

‘Dine out to help out’

The California Restaurant Foundation, a nonprofit and advocacy group associated with the California Restaurant Assn., has kicked off its second annual monthlong, statewide campaign in an effort to get Californians to dine out and support the hospitality industry during the pandemic. The Grateful Table Dine Out program runs through November and encourages donations for the Restaurants Care relief fund; last year’s event raised more than $62,000 for restaurant workers in need. This year participants can follow and tag Restaurants Care (@restaurantscare) on Instagram and Twitter for a weekly chance to win a $200 gift card to a restaurant of their choice by commenting where and with which friend they’d like to dine.