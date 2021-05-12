Roosevelt Hotel’s cocktail bar is morphing into the Spare Room ... Somewhere Else, poolside

The Spare Room ... Somewhere Else

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel’s lauded cocktail bar, the Spare Room, is scheduled to return May 13 in a new space and with a new alfresco setup. The Spare Room ... Somewhere Else will bring the bar’s games, activity books and cocktails outdoors near the pool, and will add a menu of Italian-leaning small plates in addition to a few new drinks. The Spare Room’s usual location (complete with bowling alley) remains closed, save for private events. The Spare Room ... Somewhere Else is open evenings, Wednesday to Sunday.

7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 769-7296, spareroomhollywood.com/somewhereelse

George Lopez Tacos

Comedian and restaurateur George Lopez is launching a delivery-only concept in June. In partnership with virtual-restaurant company Nextbite, George Lopez Tacos is set to offer street tacos with carnitas and other meats, as well as desserts such as churro bites. Delivery will be available beginning June 8 throughout Los Angeles, as well as San Diego, San Francisco, New York City, Atlanta, Seattle and other cities.

lopeztacos.com

Soulmate

At Soulmate, a new West Hollywood restaurant helmed by executive chef Rudy Lopez, the Spanish Mediterranean menu includes dishes such as wood-fired octopus with charred romesco; paella with seafood and chorizo; chicken croquettes with brava sauce; and hanger steak with chimichurri butter. The beverage program is headed by bar director Naomi Schimek (formerly of the Spare Room) and uses native California herbs and produce in its cocktails. Open for dinner nightly, with dine-in seating spread across a 7,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor space.

631 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 734-7764, soulmateweho.com

Prime Pizza

Prime Pizza is now open in West L.A., offering its signature New York-style round pies and crispy-edged square pies, plus by-the-slice options, chicken wings, garlic knots and salads. The newest location of the local chain — which also operates in Little Tokyo, Burbank and Fairfax — offers limited indoor seating and parking. Open Tuesday to Saturday for dinner, with lunch, daily service and delivery to follow.

12219 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 330-3222, primepizza.la

Flower Burger

Some of Italy’s most colorful burgers are now in Los Angeles. The international plant-based chain that dyes its buns with natural ingredients such as turmeric, spirulina, beetroot powder and cherry extract is running a delivery concept out of a Culver City ghost kitchen. This summer, a Flower Burger restaurant is set to open in West Hollywood. The vegan menu offers burgers with a range of patties that can include lentils, rice, chickpeas, oats and other ingredients; beyond; sides such as potato wedges and edamame; and a dessert of chocolate salami (sans meat, of course). Order via the website.

flowerburger.us

Three industry veterans have taken over a patio at Sticky Rice and created a fish-and-chips popup, Lazy J’s. (Stephanie Breijo)

Lazy J’s

A new fish-and-chips pop-up from three industry vets is taking over the back patio of Echo Park’s Sticky Rice, pairing fish sandwiches, loaded fries and fish and chips with tropical cocktails from the restaurant’s bar, Spirit House. Chef James Seitz (Konbi), chef Jae Hee Lee (Laurel Hardware) and operations manager Justin Hodgson (formerly of White Guy Pad Thai) operate from noon to 4 p.m. — or until they sell out — every first and third Sunday of the month. Don’t eat fish? Look for a vegan option of fried banana blossom, which gets marinated in mirin and spices for 12 hours.

1801 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, instagram.com/lazy.js

